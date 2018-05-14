Registration Opens for the 7th Annual Military Flight Training Conference
SMi Reports: Registration is now open for the 7th annual Military Flight Training conference, taking place in London, UK, on 10th & 11th October 2018.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Improving military flight training capabilities and keeping simulation programmes up to date has never been more important as future pilots face evolving threats and dangers when carrying out air operations.
After the success of last year, SMi’s Military Flight Training conference has been confirmed to be returning to London, UK on 10th – 11th October 2018 for its 7th annual event. The brochure for the upcoming event has recently been released on the event website and is available to download for free.
The two-day event will provide exclusive updates on the development of new partnerships and deals made between countries regarding equipment and technology, international training exercises, and new training platforms for operational readiness when encountering impending threats.
3 key reasons to attend this year’s event:
• One of the only events with a specific focus on the 3 main platforms: fast jet, fixed wing, and rotary training and programmes
• Learn about the military perspectives underlining the economic move towards synthetic training and advanced simulators
• Hear briefings from senior-level leadership from USA, UK, France, Canada, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Netherlands, Italy, and many more.
Featured military experts set to speak:
• Colonel Andrea Themely, Commander, 80th Flying Training Wing, US Air Force
Presenting: "An Overview of the 80th Flying Training Wing"
• Lieutenant Colonel Erik Rozema-Seaton, Commanding Officer, 426 Transport Training Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Force
Presenting: "Simulation Use in Training of RCAF C130J Personnel"
• Major Michael Rosenquist, Project Manager, Military Flying Training System (MFTS), Swedish Air Force
Presenting: "Swedish Air Force’s Future Way to Conduct Fixed-Wing Flying Training"
• Lieutenant Commander Sean Cox, Rotary Wing Instructor, Royal Navy
Presenting: "Royal Navy Rotary Training"
Plus, over 17 presentations and interactive panel discussions from high-ranking military experts, discussing Military Flight Training capabilities for the fixed and rotary wing aircraft of the 21st century.
Special discounted rates are available for government and acting military personnel.
Early Bird Discount: Book before 31st May to save £400
To register your place, download the free brochure, and view this year’s expert speaker line-up, please visit:
Military Flight Training
10th – 11th October 2018
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
