Thales and Babcock Sign Up for the Defence Safety Conference and Exhibition
SMi Group Reports: Thales and Babcock are Among the First Multinational Companies to Sign Up to Sponsor Defence Safety 2018LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SMi Group with support from The Defence Safety Authority (DSA) are delighted to announce that Thales and Babcock have signed up as Gold Sponsors of the first senior leadership conference dedicated to defence safety. Victor Chavez, Chief Executive, Thales UK and Roger Hardy, Chief Executive-Aviation, Babcock will both be briefing at the conference on how their organisations are supporting and promoting safety across their products and services in defence.
Taking place in London, United Kingdom on the 1st and 2nd October 2018, the Defence Safety Conference and Exhibition will gather senior military, key international government agencies and industry with responsibility for defence safety, to participate, collaborate and share experiences and best practices for this important domain.
Featuring high level briefings from the: Australian Armed Forces, British Army, French Armed Forces, German Federal Ministry of Defence, Norwegian Armed Forces, Royal Air Force, Royal Netherlands Army, Spanish Ministry of Defence, Swedish Armed Forces HQ, UK MoD, US Army, US Navy, Babcock, Thales UK and many more.
The agenda will cover the broad spectrum of safety across military aviation, land and maritime; aiming to reduce avoidable deaths, improve protection of capability and preserve the reputation of those that operate, supply and support defence services.
This conference offers organisations the opportunity to show their commitment to safety and to join over 200 other senior leaders from across the armed forces and industry to collaboratively raise the importance of safety higher on the defence agenda.
Defence Safety Conference
1st and 2nd October 2018
London, United Kingdom
