Sex Therapist Natasha Helfer Parker to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of us take the time to get ourselves in shape, eat healthy, and buy products to look as physically appealing as possible to attract the opposite sex. But the fact is many people are leading unfulfilled sex lives and it’s not because of how we look. It’s about our own insecurities. Thankfully, we can turn to qualified people that can guide us to understand our frustrations and help us combat these challenging issues.

Natasha Helfer Parker is an exceptional Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, AASECT Certified Sex Therapist and owner of Symmetry Solutions.

“We all inadvertently carry around these sexual wounds that are based on misconceptions,” says Natasha. “I am wholeheartedly dedicated to helping people heal from any trauma, guilt, and shame that woefully affects their ability to enjoy their sexuality with their partners.”

Many of them seek her out mistakenly assuming there is something wrong with them physically, such as negative body image, when in fact it’s their anxiety, insecurities, and worries prohibiting them from enjoying their sexuality.

“It’s disheartening to see the unnecessary guilt, shame, anxiety and despair people carry about for something that is supposed to be stress relieving,” says Natasha. “My ultimate motivator is to do my absolute best to help people.”

To gain an in-depth knowledge of any sexual hang ups or issues you confront it’s absolutely essential to educate yourself. With a plethora of misleading information online these days it’s wonderful how people can easily access any answers they are seeking through Natasha’s educational website or Facebook page.

“It’s also extremely critical not to blame yourself if your sex life is not fulfilling due to unrealistic expectations from society,” cautions Natasha. “You need to decide what your own values are to discover how to enjoy and find your sexual fulfillment.”

Natasha tends to work with people, single and married, from religious conservative backgrounds who have been raised with religious parameters and these days are questioning their faith and traditions. This prompts them to question many reservations they were raised to believe, like sex outside marriage, or dressing too provocatively, or any other issues keeping them from genuinely enjoying their sex life.

“My show Sex Talk brings to light how to access the answers for alleviating sexual shame,” says Natasha. “It helps people to discover what healthy sexual principles are, how to better communicate with your partner, and it’s a cost-effective solution in the comfort of your own home to finally acquire the resources you need for more satisfying sexual encounters.”

According to Natasha our culture tells us as long as you buy certain beauty products and stay in optimal shape that these are the solutions to a great sex life. But she notes how clients that come into her office that fit these cultural expectations of being attractive are not necessarily having great sex.

“Now with my guidance you can begin daily mindful practice to help yourself,” says Natasha. “We must prioritize this part of our lives because healthy, satisfying sex is worth our valuable time. This doesn’t change when we get older, face disabilities or health concerns. People should be able to enjoy their sexuality for the span of their entire lives.”

