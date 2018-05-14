Dr. Jay Grossman, founder HNT with board members Sharon Stone & Bill Macy

“Homeless Not Toothless” Receives Generous Donation from Mattel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an inspired motto of, “Children Rule our World,” Mattel Children’s Foundation was moved to donate more than $11,000 worth of toys to the nonprofit organization, Homeless Not Toothless (HNT).

With the gifts to be distributed across six pediatric clinics in the El Monte area, Mattel didn’t hesitate to become a sponsor and community partner when asked.

“Mattel’s donations will fill our waiting rooms with fun and joy, transforming these children’s experiences from the moment they walk into their dental appointment,” says acclaimed celebrity dentist and HNT founder, Dr. Jay Grossman. “Our hope is to create a shift in the way children view and treat their oral health.”

“We are greatly moved and inspired by Mattel’s kind and charitable donation,” Grossman continues, noting that HNT relies heavily on the support and generosity of contributors, such as Mattel and Planet Hope, a nonprofit run by Kelly and Sharon Stone. “Mattel’s generosity is heartfelt and assists in our greater mission of providing free dental care to the tens of thousands of foster children we serve each year.”

With an ongoing dedication of providing free and quality dental care to the homeless, foster youth, and low-income persons in the greater Los Angeles area, HNT has provided more than $3 million in services since its inception in 1991. Now, nearly three dozen dental offices in LA participate in this esteemed program.

Comprised of dentists, dental students, and dental labs, all of whom donate their time and services to provide quality pro bono work, HNT is also supported by extraordinary celebrities that graciously use their platform to share HNT’s wonderful mission, one smile at a time.