'FIVE ALARM FRAUD' at Enterprise Holdings' National Rental after Attorneys Make Shocking Admission to Lee Clerk of Court

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the STARTLING admission by the law firm Rissman, Barrett, Hurt, Donahue, McLain & Mangan, P.A., counsel for Tortfeasor Enterprise Holdings' and its companies National, Alamo, and Enterprise Car Rental.

Under court order, the attorneys have acknowledged to the COUNTY COURT OF THE TWENTIETH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA, that the Defendant Enterprise Holdings' National Car Rental DOES NOT HAVE THE SURVEILLANCE demanded by Plaintiff and crime victim David Edward Howe and associated with the fraud and theft at SW FL Fort Myers International Airport, National Car Rental agency on October 29, 2016.

See the comprehensive evidence exposed by fraud expert David Howe that was also presented to United States Senator Marco Rubio's legislative staff and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's Director of Consumer Protection Division, including AG Senior Investigators: http://docdro.id/bqSiEWw .

Specifically, as to the COMMAND of the Subpoena Duces Tecum, the Tortfeasor's counsel responded "None in the care, custody or control of National Car Rental."

Related: Tortfeasor claims NO SURVEILLANCE in possession, UNDER COURT ORDER to produce. However, listen to the audio and hear 'we're looking at the footage...' https://soundcloud.com/user-370781554/national-car-rental-damage-recovery-scam

"This is truly a remarkable and shocking development," declared David Howe, National Car Rental victim and America's child identity guardian. "I call it 'CODE COVER-UP', 'CODE CONCEAL', and a 'FIVE ALARM FRAUD'. Because that's exactly what this is and everyone can now judge for themselves.

"Frankly, I want to know WHERE IN THE HELL IS THE 'FOOTAGE'! I want to know WHAT IN THE HELL DID YOU DO WITH IT!," Howe demanded. "I want to know precisely and now, HOW IN THE HELL CAN IT NOT BE IN THE CARE, CUSTODY, OR CONTROL OF NATIONAL CAR RENTAL!

"Yes, just imagine for a moment," continued Howe. "That a company would initially implicate a renter without a trace of evidence of liability -- without a shred of proof. And when the renter demanded evidence from the organization -- that they claimed to have viewed during an audio message demanding $502.80 -- the organization would assert that they've lost the evidence. That they no longer have the evidence. That they discarded the evidence. What an outrage!

"And keep in mind, the company implicated and legitimized the entire fraud based on 'wear and tear'," Howe emphasized. "The company intentionally ignored their own highly touted 'damage protocol ( read the touted policy here: http://www.winknews.com/2016/02/29/sanibel-couple-charged-for-under-car-damages-to-rental/ ).

"And, MOST SHOCKING OF ALL AND EXACTLY AS INITIALLY SUSPECTED BY VICTIM DAVID HOWE, to substantiate a legitimate damage claim against the renter -- the company damaged its own vehicle and now firm Rissman, Barrett, Hurt, Donahue, McLain & Mangan, P.A., counsel for Tortfeasor Enterprise Holdings', has proved the findings by filing an 8-page document with the Lee Clerk revealing the SUBSEQUENT damage!

"YES, THE TORTFEASOR'S OWN COUNSEL -- UNDER COMMAND FROM PLAINTIFF'S SUBPOENA DUCES TECUM -- HAS DRAMATICALLY AND IRREFUTABLY IMPLICATED ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS' NATIONAL CAR RENTAL FOR THE FRAUD AND CIVIL THEFT EXACTED AT THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA FORT MYERS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON THE 29TH DAY OF OCTOBER 2016."

"And exactly as instantly suspected at the crime scene, during the predatory event, and precisely the reason the seasoned fraud investigator snapped the one single photo that -- as intended in the most dramatic fashion possible -- protected victim-Howe. Yes, in the absence of that single photo, the victim -- like virtually all other prey to the car rental 'ding and dent' scam would have simply had no choice but to line Enterprise coffers with the ill-gotten and stolen payment!

"Indeed, it's beyond outrageous and it better get the attention of Congress," proclaimed Howe. "In fact, I'd like Congress to please set my place at the table and let me know when is a good time for America's child guardian to return to the Hill. Of course, I'm flexible. And I'm definitely willing because so many other victims are counting on change so desperately needed: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180506005041/en/National-Car-Rental-Victim-Plans-Turn-Table .

"To be more specific about the outrage, including the now obvious COVER-UP, I immediately contacted the company -- within days of the initial fraud attempt. I told them that I was coming to see the booth surveillance, after I made a few phone calls demanding it. A manager in Miami said it is kept for about 30 days. I heard the same from a manager in Fort Myers. And according to the official Lee Port Authority Police investigation, they too made several calls to the Miami agency. Although no one should be surprise to learn, the calls from the police investigator were not returned either. The police never saw the surveillance either.

"In light of this incredible admission from Tortfeasor, including additional evidence obtained from the subpoena and filed with the Lee Clerk of the Court, I intend to issue one or more additional subpoenas. Among other things, I want to know exactly what the protocols and policies are regarding maintain digital and other evidence, particularly when the company is aware of a criminal and/or civil investigation.

"Of course since the organization ignores the 'damage' policy so brazenly and so intentionally, would it matter to know anyway," quipped Howe angrily.

"For the record, I also intend to file a motion to the court asking the court to respectfully dismiss the current dollar amount of $5000.00 which can be sought for the civil theft," concluded Howe. "Specifically, I will respectfully request the court to allow the Plaintiff to proceed under the unique Florida 'Civil Theft Statue', Fla. Stat. 772.11. The Statue allows a Claimant to recover 'threefold' the actual damages if the case is proved to a higher civil standard. From my informal accounting, I'm guessing the Tortfeasor will be looking at a 7-figure settlement."

RELATED: Listen to Enterprise agent eagerly announce the company’s arbitration policy designed to keep consumers far away from open court dockets and jury trials: https://soundcloud.com/user-370781554/howe-damage-recovery-unit-cannot-sue-no-due-process

The FLORIDA CIVIL THEFT Statute (Fla. Stat. 772.11)

1) Any person who proves by clear and convincing evidence that he or she has been injured in any fashion by reason of any violation of ss. 812.012-812.037 or s. 825.103(1) has a cause of action for threefold the actual damages sustained and, in any such action, is entitled to minimum damages in the amount of $200, and reasonable attorney’s fees and court costs in the trial and appellate courts. Before filing an action for damages under this section, the person claiming injury must make a written demand for $200 or the treble damage amount of the person liable for damages under this section. If the person to whom a written demand is made complies with such demand within 30 days after receipt of the demand, that person shall be given a written release from further civil liability for the specific act of theft or exploitation by the person making the written demand. Any person who has a cause of action under this section may recover the damages allowed under this section from the parents or legal guardian of any unemancipated minor who lives with his or her parents or legal guardian and who is liable for damages under this section. Punitive damages may not be awarded under this section. The defendant is entitled to recover reasonable attorney’s fees and court costs in the trial and appellate courts upon a finding that the claimant raised a claim that was without substantial fact or legal support. In awarding attorney’s fees and costs under this section, the court may not consider the ability of the opposing party to pay such fees and costs. This section does not limit any right to recover attorney’s fees or costs provided under any other law.

See more about Enterprise and the related CIVIL THEFT case making its way through the civil justice system in Lee County Florida, the scene of the predatory encounter.

