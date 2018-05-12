Learning About Blockchain Through Gamification

Learn about this exciting new cryptocurrency trend using gamification methods.

NEW YORK , NY, USA, May 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Loot Network Heads to the City Blockchain Summit

On May 17th, Lance Baker, the founder of Game Loot Network, continues his speaking tour in New York at the City Blockchain Summit. Game Loot Network (GLN) creates games with real-life rewards through the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. The Summit Conference seeks out worthy projects like GLN and connects them to investors. The GLN founder will present on two separate occasions during the event. His first engagement will be at the Blockchain Summit’s luncheon on May 17th. Next, on the 18th, Lance will join a panel to discuss Game Loot Network and other blockchain solutions. For GLN, this represents an opportunity to educate and excite audience members while linking up with potential investors.

The best in the industry will gather to unveil the latest developments in the ICO world. Structurally, the event has been formatted to facilitate productive meetings between blockchain service providers and investors. A charity golf competition and easily scheduled one-on-one meetings ensure quality networking opportunities throughout the event. GLN will receive additional attention due to Lance’s speaking engagements, “It’s great that we get to come out and let people know what we’re about. I think this event could lead to big things for Game Loot Network,” stated the GLN founder. Game Loot Network joins a list of prestigious companies ready to step into the spotlight and present concrete ways that blockchain technology can provide lasting innovations.



