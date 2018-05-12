NYC Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit: Meet the Leaders, Trend-setters, and Supporters

This informative event will educate you on the latest Blockchain applications narrated by leading industry experts.

Comprehensive resources for blockchain enthusiasts.” — David Whiting

NEW YORK , NY, USA , May 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come and join us at Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit!

In cooperation with NYCEDC and Coindesk for the first NYC Blockchain week May 11-18, CityBlockChainSummit.com presents the NYC Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit on May 17-18, 2018 at Domenico Vacca (15 W. 55th St).

In collaboration with Coindesk & NYCEDC, we welcome you to join us for the first Blockchain week in New York. This event is to bring awareness and to showcase the talent and the innovations that are happening in New York. We invite entrepreneurs, financial technology executives, FinTech experts to our event.

We are looking to add additional speakers and sponsors to our Blockchain ICO & Alternative Capital Summit panels. We expect 150 -300 attendees at our next event, our past events have an Attendance Breakdown of 50% Accredited Investor, 30% Companies/Issuers, 20% Service providers.

Everyone who registers (Accredited Investors, Fund Managers, Service Providers) take 15% of when you register using code CITY15 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-york-blockchain-alternative-capital-summit-tickets-43884597011).

Special Speaker Admission Package w/Exhibit Table for Fund Manager/CEO(2 Day Pass) Includes Breakfast & Lunch/

Take 15% of all ICOs'/Manager/CEO Speaker Package, Exhibit Table & 2 Day Admission includes Table for Private Investor Meetings only $1699.99

See you there!