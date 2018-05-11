Covers in Play Announces Their New Product, The Auto Pool Reel
Covers in Play, a designer of fixed and retractable pool enclosures and covers, has recently revealed their newest product – the Auto Pool Reel.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covers in Play, a Toronto based pool enclosure and cover manufacturer, has long been known in the pool industry as an innovator for pool covers and enclosures. They specialize in fixed and retractable pool enclosures that provides year round use and protection for outdoor pool and deck areas. Having been in the business for many years, they have experience that gives them added insight into staying ahead of industry curves and providing pioneering new solutions to their clients.
The Auto Pool Reel is the newest product in their extensive line of retractable and fixed pool covers & pool enclosures. The Auto Pool Reel is a self-deploying trackless pool reel that works at the push of a button. This is the first system of its kind, providing an easy, hands free system that makes it easy for anyone to operate. The reel can accept custom fitted pool covers, and work with a variety of pool cover types and sizes.
This innovative product is already making waves in the industry. It is self-guiding, so there’s no need for obtrusive tracks lining the pool, and with its integrated electric drive system it is very easy to use – overall making it an incredibly convenient system for any pool. This is a convenient feature for pool owners, by removing the manual hassle of covering the pool, the owners are more likely to then use the cover daily which helps to keep the pool clean and keep in heat. For safety purposes, there is a safety key that is required with the Auto Pool Reel, which prevents the system from closing accidentally. Without the safety key in place, the Auto Pool Reel won’t be able to deploy.
About Covers in Play:
Covers in Play provides automatic retractable pool enclosures, retractable roofs and pool covers that opens with push button convenience for your indoor or outdoor pool. They allow you to use your outdoor pool area, so you can enjoy swimming all year long. All of our retractable pool enclosures are building code compliant, and we provide a 20-year warranty. Satisfaction guaranteed.
