Day 3 of the Holy Land Tour with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome spent the third day of the Holy Land Tour among historic holy sites that turned out to be spiritually powerful to all observers.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome spent the third day of the Holy Land Tour in amazing holy sites that were spiritually powerful to all observers. The day was packed with events and site seeing, and even ended with an outstanding sermon from the Man of God himself, Pastor Chris. The different groups were lucky to see sites such as the Inn of the Good Samaritan, the Tomb of Lazarus, and even a magnificent boat ride in the Sea of Galilee. The diverse and range of sites that were visited are evidence of the great connection Christians have to the Holy Land. There is no shortage of evidence in Israel of Jesus and the miracles He had done. His presence is ever lasting in the Holy Land.

Christ Embassy Church (aka LoveWorld Inc.) organized this magnificent tour for believers across borders and nations for the intention of bringing all of their souls closer to God. Up until now the tour has proven to be a major success, exceeding the expectations of all delegates. The sites and places that were unveiled to those participating in the tour proved to be a way for them to connect to the Holy Land through the eyes of the Bible. This past day was especially glorious due to the atmosphere that was felt from the Man of God himself.

The day began with a visit to the Tomb of Lazarus in Bethany, a traditional spot of pilgrimage for Christians across the world. Bethany was the home of the Lazarus, Mary and Martha and the setting of many New Testament events. The site is most famously known for the place of a miracle in the Gospel of John where Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead.

Later, the groups joined the Pastor for a boat ride in the Sea of Galilee. The spot is described in the Bible as the center of the public ministry of our Lord Jesus Christ. The ride included traditional singing from Capernaum to Ein Gev.

Additionally, Chris Oyakhilome himself gave an inspiring ministration to the entire delegation. The message the Pastor provided was one of unity and spirituality through the Holy Bible. Chris Oyakhilome reminded the crowd that we must all walk in the footsteps and glory of the Lord. Not only when you are visiting Israel, the Holy Land, but also when each goes back to their country. Community, and church. The Gospel and values each participant in the tour received must be passed on to as many people as possible, so that the glory of God spreads across the world.

Moreover, believers are encouraged to register to http://pastorchrisliveusa.org/ and by doing so, will receive updates, livestreams and other materials.

Exclusive photos from Day 3 of the Outstanding Holy Land with Pastor Chris on the following link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dbqej05izguxb26/AAD_8KkySYJ7QUcO-rYHFf7wa?dl=0