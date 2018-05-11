Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Starts off Israel Bible Tour with a Success

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has officially commenced the anticipated Bible Tour throughout the Land of Israel.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of the LoveWorld Incorporation, or better known as Christ Embassy, has officially commenced the anticipated Bible Tour throughout the Land of Israel. The aim of the spiritual journey is for people to connect with the Holy Land on a deeper level, to fully immerse themselves in the Word of God.

The main goal of the tour is to provide opportunity for Christians from all over the world to connect with their Christian roots and follow the steps of Jesus and thus strengthen their relationship with God. Accompanying Pastor Chris on this journey is a delegation composed of hundreds of supporters. Additionally, the world renowned Televangelist Pastor Benny Hinn, is expected to join the tour to further strengthen the bond between Christians worldwide.

The timing of the Bible Tour is apropos to the theme of Israel this year, as it marks the 70th year of the independence of the State. That became one of the reasons why Pastor Chris Oyalhilome organized this journey, aligning with the celebrations that have been held around the country in honor of the event. Not only does it mark the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel, but it marks the year that the President Donald Trump declared the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem. As an avid supporter of the Evangelical community worldwide, people have been praising President Trump’s declaration, that reinstated the relationship between the US and Israel.

It is important to note that the scheduling of the trip is all but a coincidence, as it further stresses the importance of the Land of Israel and the history behind the land. The biblical connotation of the Holy Land is significant and thus further strengthening the mutual connection of Christians, in particular Evangelicals, and Jews share with the State of Israel, and witch each other.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome began his journey in Jerusalem, where he visited the Southern Steps and conducted a spiritually uplifting ministration. The following day he spent visiting the two most famous museums in Israel, the Herzl and Palmach museums, which honor those who have established and fought for the Zionist movement during the establishment of the State. He then visited the ancient village of Abu Gosh, which was first settled 6,000 years ago and previously known as the place where the Ark of the Covenant was placed. The Pastor also managed to visit Emmaus, where Jesus appeared to his displaces after his death and resurrection. He then proceeded to visit one of the holiest sites in Israel, the Western Wall, which represents the destruction of the Second Temple. Being that it is the only remaining wall of the Temple, mass numbers of people are attracted to it. The Pastor led his delegation beautifully, holding a powerful ministration after the visitation. He reported that he was greatly touched by the experience in the Western Wall and hopes to visit again.

The Pastor concluded his stay by joining in on the holy Sabbath traditions and strengthened the bond between Christians and Jews in Israel. The entire Bible Tour is broadcasted live throughout all of LoveWorld's social outlets, encouraging all of the people of Christ to virtually join in. Moreover, believers are encouraged to register to http://pastorchrisliveusa.org/ and by doing so, will receive updates, livestreams and other materials.