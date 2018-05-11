SUBPOENA SERVED BY LEE COUNTY SHERIFF at Fort Myers International Airport, Tortfeasor National Car Rental COMMANDED

Lee Sheriff SERVES NATIONAL CAR RENTAL

Enterprise Holdings’ National Car Rental gets personal visit by LAW ENFORCMENT with COURT ORDER in hand

O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practise to deceive!” — Walter Scott

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2018 -- SubscriberWise, the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the Lee County Clerk of Courts' official docket and the filing of the Subpoena Duces Tecum COMMANDING DEFENDANT ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS TO PRODUCE SURVEILLANCE for inspection and copy by Plaintiff and U.S. Credit Czar David Howe.

"The wheels of justice are moving slowly down the tracks. But they are indeed moving," proclaimed David Howe, National Car Rental civil theft victim and USA and global credit czar (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HZTdL-EfOs).

"We now know, based on the official Lee Port Authority police report, that CALLS to the Miami National Car Rental international airport office were not returned to police investigators. Calls that I made resulted in an eventual personal visit, exactly as instructed by Tortfeasor,” explained David Howe. "And just like the police it was all for nothing. No one was ever available to show me the 'footage' and my calls - SURPRISE - were also not returned.

"It's true that all I ever wanted was to see whether the ‘damage’ that was used to implicate me was pre-existing, or was it caused while in my possession for the 24 hours that I had the vehicle? I doubt the damage was caused while I had the vehicle but, admittedly, it's possible.

"Of course, it really doesn't matter much any more as it relates to the civil theft and damage case pending in Lee Clerk of Court," Howe added. "And that because the so called 'damage' was ultimately and dramatically revealed, as what all reasonable people have concluded after a mere glance, as normal 'wear and tear'. Actually, the very same conclusions made ON THE RECORD by National’s own managers and agents who have repeatedly implicated their own company’s PREDATORY BEHAVIOR. Yes, they too with a mere glance recognized ‘wear and tear’ -- NEVER 'damage'.

"And not once did one 'worry' that the motor or the radiator or the transmission or the oil-pan or some other 'internal system' needed to be examined. That's all part of a desperate COVER-UP that will be exposed in open court," Howe declared. "Thankfully, the police included photographic evidence taken directly from an 'Express Incident Report' to impeach any false claims that may flow from this predatory scheme.

"Sadly, the car rental industry has a very long and very abusive history of bad behavior against honest and decent people who only expected the good faith and fair dealing covenant. I strongly argue that it's time for the car rental industry to take a self-inventory. They need an intervention, frankly. They need to advance from the stone-ages and begin to use digital technology to dramatically reduce this corporate disgust and financial fraud perpetrated with ease and frequency to citizens and visitors alike," Howe affirmed.

"I hope Congress is paying attention to all this bad behavior. I intend to make sure lawmakers aren't sleeping in class anymore," Howe said.

"Anyway, it really will be interesting to see if the damage occurred while I was in possession of the vehicle. Of course, I also want to see how well the booth camera may reveal the otherwise very tiny ‘dimple’ that ultimately was used to legitimize the civil theft -- assuming, of course, I didn't cause the 'wear and tear' after I left with the rental.

"For the record, I have a feeling that the Lee Port Authority Police would love to know as well," Howe insisted. "I bet that’s one of the reasons they made calls to the Miami office. It certainly does beg the question – why wouldn’t a car rental company simply let the renter -- or in my case -- the police and the media and the renter, me, who were all investigating this case, just see the ‘footage’.

"Isn’t that reasonable? I can't wait to hear what a judge has to say about implicating a person without a shred of evidence of liability. It's remarkable that can -- and does -- happen in the USA.

"By the way, I’d like to remind the Tortfeasor that we live in a digital world. It’s very hard to tell lies and to conceal information. There are digital footprints everywhere and in places you would never imagine. Actually, I’d like to make the Tortfeasor aware of one of my own technological developments, soon to be the subject of a patent pursuit. The technology was coded by a very talented engineer that I’ve worked with for more than a decade," Howe acknowledged. "It’s called ‘Link Technology’ and its very powerful: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20130729006074/en/SubscriberWise-Unveils-Powerful-Link-Technology-Identify-Relationships .

"And finally, I also feel compelled to remind Tortfeasor of the very wise words, so very germane to this entire predatory situation and human debacle, proffered by Walter Scott, ‘Oh what a tangled web we weave when we first practise to deceive."

"YES...Oh what a tangled web Tortfeasor Enterprise has indeed weaved, when it first practised to deceive!!! See you in court," Howe concluded.

Enterprise 'INSPECTION' -- TAKE PHOTOS OF EVERY SQUARE INCH, BEFORE AND AFTER RENTAL, always