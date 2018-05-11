Pair of French-made World War II-era semi-automatic rifles hit the mark at Bruneau & Co.'s military auction held May 5th

French-made, World War II-era semi-automatic rifle, MAS M1e model, one of only 7,000 produced ($2,500). World War II Japanese Marines Type 90 combat helmet, kept as a trophy by the Marine who captured it ($1,750). Rare complete boxed set of 30 German Navy ships, used by the U.S. Navy during World War II ($1,375). World War II Marine Corps uniform rig, complete, even including the mannequin to wear it ($2,000). Photo of German leader Adolph Hitler, signed by him with a sentiment, taken by Heinrich Hoffman ($1,750).

The rifles were both MAS Mle models, of which only 7,000 were produced between 1944-1945. Both guns measured 42 ½ inches in length and had one magazine each.

This sale was a ton of fun to organize and brought in a large group of new customers. Even being a seven-hour day, the crowd stayed with us all the way to the end. It went off without a hitch.” — Kevin Bruneau