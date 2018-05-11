ITsavvy is the Official Technology Solutions Provider of Stewart-Haas Racing

ITsavvy just announced that it is the “Official Technology Solutions Provider of Stewart-Haas Racing”, a championship winning NASCAR team.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing companies of its type in the U.S., just announced that it is the “Official Technology Solutions Provider of Stewart-Haas Racing”, a championship winning NASCAR team.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “This partnership demonstrates the faith that SHR has in our reputation for outstanding products and services and excellent client support. SHR recognizes how important these attributes are for serving the motorsports industry in particular. On our part, this demonstrates our passion for racing and the organizations that are connected to this exciting sport.”

SHR co-owner and three-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart said, “ITsavvy and SHR operate in different environments, but we share the same attributes – technology, precision, speed, teamwork and success. We strive for success and we do it as a team, but we rely on technology to help us find and leverage any advantage that makes our racecars fast. ITsavvy helps us manage all of our technology so that we can quickly turn theory into reality.”

Since its debut in 2009 as a two-car NASCAR Cup Series team, SHR has grown to become a four-car NASCAR Cup Series team while also fielding a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series team and one part-time Xfinity Series team. Celebrating its 10th year in 2018, SHR has won two NASCAR Cup Series championships and 48 races, including five this season. It staffs nearly 400 people and boasts an engineering staff of 50.

The multiyear partnership with ITsavvy will be highlighted on the No. 14 Ford Fusion driven by nine-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Clint Bowyer. ITsavvy will be the primary sponsor of Bowyer and the No. 14 team Sept. 21-22 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Nov. 9-11 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix. At all other races, ITsavvy will serve as an associate sponsor.

Bowyer’s ITsavvy car predominantly features the official ITsavvy orange with a computer circuit board graphic throughout the design. Bowyer and his team will be wearing custom designed ITsavvy firesuits at Richmond and Phoenix, while creating awareness of ITsavvy and promoting and endorsing ITsavvy on TV and during live interviews.

SHR IT Director Tom McDonough said, “Working with ITsavvy gives us a competitive advantage that directly translates to our performance on the racetrack. Anytime you can align with an IT leader, it makes a positive impact on the success of the operation. Most people don’t realize how complex our IT needs are day in and day out; having a vested partner in the IT solutions industry is a huge benefit to our operation.”

Theriault added, “Our role with Stewart-Haas Racing allows the team to maximize its performance with our products and technology solutions in a high-speed environment. It provides ITsavvy with an incredibly strong testimonial in an industry where nearly half of America’s Fortune 100 companies invest. We can help these companies gain a competitive advantage the same way we’re helping Stewart-Haas Racing.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and technology solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-now-the-official-technology-solutions-provider-of-stewart-haas-racing/

See a high resolution photo of the SHR/ITsavvy car at: https://marketing.itsavvy.com/acton/attachment/9532/f-0c70/1/-/-/-/-/ITsavvy%20Racecar%203D%20Hi-resolution.pdf?sid=TV2:70DIJoJsq