IntelliBoard announces launch of new platform, IntelliBoard 5.0. Users benefits include configurable org roles, AI search, and conditional event notifications

Clients will be amazed by the flexibility and availability of their data. We expect Conditional Events and the AI-assisted search to be tremendously popular for our clients.” — Dr. Tonya Riney, VP, Client Services, IntelliBoard

MONROE, CT, USA, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard Launches Expanded Platform: IntelliBoard 5.0

IntelliBoard announces today the availability of its expanded platform, IntelliBoard 5.0. A collaborative effort through the input of clients, partners, and development, IntelliBoard 5.0 provides data insights into training and education like never before for users of the Moodle LMS.

GREATER FLEXIBILITY AND CUSTOMIZATION

IntelliBoard users now have the ability to customize views based upon admin-defined organizational roles within their respective institutions, e.g., "manager," "supervisor," "division chair"; options are limitless.

AI ASSISTED SEARCH

LISA, Learning Intelligence Search Automation, tool allows users to type queries using natural language. LISA returns instant results, and goes further by identifying existing reports that may help to inform the user's search for data.

CONDITIONAL EVENT NOTIFICATIONS

CEND, Conditional Event Notifications Dashboard, creates customized notifications based upon conditional events, such as "learner spent less than [x] time in courses," "learner site inactivity," or "learner grade below class average."

All of these sit on top of IntelliBoard's already comprehensive suite of reporting and analytics tools, including more than 120 reports, monitors and analytics. IntelliBoard expands the product through client input; clients request reporting tools through the "Feature Request" option, which are then added to the platform in about 8 weeks.

Dr. Tonya Riney, VP of Client Services for IntelliBoard, stated "We are consistently blown away by the efforts of our development staff, and 5.0 exceeds all of our expectations. Clients will be amazed by the flexibility and availability of their data. We expect Conditional Events and LISA to be popular with this new platform, as folks now search more easily, and actions can be triggered by various data points."

Anatoliy Kochnev, CEO of IntelliBoard expressed his enthusiasm for his team, and the future of data analytics: "Our team is simply the best. The best client services, the best development, the best in training, support and education. We worked hard to provide clients an intuitive product that gives them access to their data quickly, efficiently, and elegantly."

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use the Moodle™ LMS. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in Moodle™ and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. IntelliBoard has more than 20 Moodle partners worldwide. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for Moodle™ LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your Moodle™ LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.