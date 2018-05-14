Career Challenges Him to Earn a Degree at University of Management and Technology

UMT BSIT Graduate, Fredrick A. Pikes

Achieving a Bachelor of Science degree from UMT was an educational experience of a lifetime” — Fredrick A. Pikes

ROSSLYN, ARLINGTON, VA, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fredrick Alan Pikes graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT) degree from the University of Management and Technology (UMT) in 2017. Mr. Pikes stated that receiving his bachelors allowed him to “meet the [professional] challenges and demands in a forever changing world of technology”.

Over the past few decades, technology has expanded tremendously in the workplace and has evolved to be one of the most important aspects of finding and creating new information and material. It has become so relevant to the work place that an article by Axis Technical Group claimed that falling behind in new technological advances could be harmful to those looking to be employed in an office environment. Even learning simple software tools such as Microsoft Office is important in growing and maintaining new technological skills.

The field of information technology (IT) focuses on the application of computers and computer software to manage information systems to meet the needs of industry and government. The development, management, and maintenance of IT systems are key competitive factors that are essential to business success in today's world. The UMT Bachelor of Science in Information Technology degree is designed to help individuals to extend and enhance their job skills and to improve their career in the field. The roles of IT professionals range from installing applications to designing computer networks and databases. Upon successful completion of the program, students will be able to:

• Apply and manage technologies in various fields of information technology, including software applications, database systems, management information systems, and IT project management

• Utilize information technology knowledge in common business functions to make processes more effective and efficient

• Demonstrate competencies in the management of information systems

• Define and identify the challenges for information security in organizations and evaluate new solutions to improve security

At UMT, students learn about current technological and computer skills when studying in the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT) program. Students learn things from how to program HTML and JavaScript, to design software, to manage database systems, to protect cybersecurity and network security, and to apply intelligent systems. The knowledge can easily be applied to solve real world scenarios which can be beneficial to individuals who are looking to advance in their existing careers or start a new career.

For Mr. Fredrick A. Pikes, receiving his BSIT degree allows him to “unlock doors to a brighter future”. Mr. Pikes thanks his family and friends for their support and quotes his grandfather who wisely tells him, “You are never too old to learn.”

About UMT: The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA offering more than 60 degree discipline and certificate programs to our students. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of May 2018, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 23,850 students. Of these, 12,700 have earned their degrees from UMT.