Enterprise Holdings Corporation and Continued Citizen Mistreatment, Palm Springs California

David Howe (left-center with yellow Polo) standing in a sea of love and honoring Pulse Nightclub victims, Palm Springs, CA 2017

America’s child identity guardian shares punitive treatment from Alamo Car Rental in his beloved Coachella Valley, one day after Pulse Nightclub Vigil

In fact, I’d love to have a face-to-face with CEO Pamela M. Nicholson and her senior executive management” — David Howe, National Car Rental victim

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the acknowledgment by company founder and America’s child identity guardian the unwarranted and unfortunate corporate behavior by Enterprise Holdings and its ‘Damage Recovery Unit’.

The behemoth rental agency denied Howe’s Priceline rental reservation (Confirmation # 12948130320) scheduled for pick-up on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at 2pm, for return the following day in Las Vegas, NV, at McCarran International Airport, June 12, 2017.

“It was an extremely emotional weekend in Palm Springs last June,” acknowledged David Howe, Enterprise Holdings’ victim and America’s child identity guardian. “I had attended a very moving and very emotional vigil to honor our sisters and brothers who were murdered at the Pulse nightclub one year earlier (http://www.kesq.com/news/vigil-for-victims-of-the-pulse-nightclub-to-be-held-this-saturday/530770849). It was a community-wide event and the love and concern from all was genuine and profoundly moving for everyone who attended. And it was an honor to be among so many wonderful human beings to celebrate the lives of fellow neighbors and citizens who were tragically and senselessly taken."

Related: FICO World Champion and USA Credit Magnate David Howe Returns to Pulse Nightclub while Lobbying President Trump to Expand ECOA in Honor of Victims -- https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170702005046/en/FICO-World-Champion-USA-Credit-Magnate-David

Related: FICO G.O.A.T. and Child Protector David Howe Travels to Pulse to Honor Victims while also Answering OneOrlando's Plea -- https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160715005714/en/FICO-G.O.A.T.-Child-Protector-David-Howe-Travels

“The next day was also emotional but in a remarkably positive way,” continued Howe. “I had the privilege to tell the world about my friend, colleague, and business partner’s incredible and well-deserved award as ‘Cablefax Independent Financial Executive of the Year’. Of course, it was a proud honor and privilege for me to share with the nation this incredible industry news about an accomplished individual with whom I’ve been very close, professionally and personally, for the past two-decades and counting,” Howe emphasized.

“So, after wrapping things up with my editor and a few other loose ends that afternoon, I decided it was time to begin my one-way journey over Las Vegas where I would enjoy a warm visit with another close and longtime friend from my college years at Kent State University,” Howe continued. “But I ran into a roadblock, unfortunately.

“It started after I booked a Priceline reservation with Alamo Car Rental at the Palm Springs International Airport,” Howe confirmed. “When I arrived at the counter and presented my credit card and driver license, the agent initiated the reservation, but quickly informed that the ‘Damage Recovery Unit’ had ‘blacklisted’ my license and account. The agent could not honor the rental agreement. I was left high-and-dry by Enterprise Holdings’ Alamo Car Rental. Fortunately, however, there were other options -- the earth continued to rotate -- and I ultimately made it to the desert paradise of Las Vegas.

“Yes, it was a slap-in-the-face, that’s for sure to have an agent deny a car rental reservation without a single justification. I actually wasn’t certain if it had to do with a prior reservation with Alamo in southern California that involved an entirely inappropriate and predatory ‘drop fee’ that was later refunded to me after civil action. Or, perhaps, did it have to do with the monumental and truly incomprehensible ‘human error’ and human incompetence demonstrated by Enterprise Holdings’ National Car Rental a half-year earlier at the National Car Rental SW FL Fort Myers International Airport?

“Regardless if it was one or the other or both, each event was the direct and proximate responsibility of a corporate-bad-actor, Enterprise Holdings and its companies Alamo, National, and Enterprise Car Rental. That much is certain,” Howe stated. “That much is fact.

“And, frankly, the company should be damn ashamed for its continued harmful behavior and corporate malfeasance of a fellow – responsible, self-reliant, community-concerned, and law abiding – citizen. Albeit and admittedly a unique, but otherwise ordinary citizen, to be sure, and one who fights vigorously against intolerance, injustice, threat, and any other harm that impacts another unfairly, in particular, while always trying to stand strong and defiantly for those without a voice (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160808006335/en/Credit-Czar-FICO-Savant-Baby-Protector-David)."

Related: Enterprise Retaliates Against Crime Victim, SubscriberWise Founder Acknowledges -- https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129006330/en/Enterprise-Retaliates-Crime-Victim-SubscriberWise-Founder-Acknowledges

Related: WRONG VEHICLE and Patently False Statements Provided Under Oath to Lee Port Authority Police by Defendant Enterprise Holdings, SubscriberWise Declares -- https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005916/en/WRONG-VEHICLE-Patently-False-Statements-Oath-Lee

“In fact, I’d love to have a face-to-face with CEO Pamela M. Nicholson and her senior executive management,” insisted Howe. “I’d love to show the CEO and the others the profound evidence – that I ultimately provided to the federal government and the California Attorney General for its blatant deception and financial abuse -- and have her decide if the issues that I refused to back down from are genuinely issues of concern for a honest and respectful corporation, that wants to act like a good corporate citizen -- or rather a true reflection of a company that is acting with shame and greed in ways virtually all reasonable people would agree.

“By the way, I genuinely forgive the actors involved in all the harms because they are themselves victims of a predatory and un/under regulated business model. That doesn’t mean, however, that the bad behavior will escape consequence. But I do sincerely hope the industry will see the light. If not, they’ll continue to hear the voice. My voice. My loud voice,” Howe concluded.

See the Toyota Avalon that Howe apparently damaged, at least according to Enterprise Holdings National Car Rental RSW. National wanted $502.80 from Howe for this ‘wreck'; also watch and listen to a National Manager from a different airport location when asked about the damage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Mhzk3FZDak .

In fact, Howe hears the same response, universally, from Enterprise Holdings agents and employees – except, of course, those who initially implicated Howe for $502.80: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15BF2aVXbvY .

Related: FICO Professor David Howe Shares ‘Sauce’ with the Credit Consuming World -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HZTdL-EfOs

About SubscriberWise

SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement). Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative.

SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.

FRAUD -- Report to FTC