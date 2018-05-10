Registration is limited with only 4 weeks to go for the 2nd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Event
SMi Reports: There’s less than 4 weeks left until the 2nd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast conferenceSAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA , USA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With less than four weeks to go until the 2nd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast conference, it’s the last chance to register for the highly anticipated event. The conference will have a focus on providing updates and promoting discussion on the various key challenges and developments within the pharmaceutical microbiology industry.
Day one of the two-day event will explore topics and issues related to environmental monitoring, rapid methods and endotoxin testing, data integrity and aseptic processing. Day two will feature presentations on regulatory updates and microbial identification, bioburden testing and contamination control, and the applications of pharmaceutical microbiology and mycoplasma testing.
Featured presentations include:
• “Changing a paradigm: developing a roadmap to implementing a real time microbial detection analyzer in pharmaceutical water”
Presented by Mike Russ, Manager, QC Microbiology, Genentech
• “Aseptic processing in manufacturing”
Presented by William Fleming, Chief Consultant, GXP Consultants Inc
• “Fungal and bacterial spore excursions in cleanrooms — case studies”
Presented by Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation
• “The background and implementation of mycoplasma testing”
Presented by Meghan May, Associate Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Microbiology and Infectious Disease, University of New England
• And many more…
This year’s event has already proved successful with the return of two previous year sponsors: Biomerieux and Charles River. More sponsors have joined up to support the conference including: Associates of Cape Cod Inc, Bioscience International, Fujifilm Wako Chemicals US Corporation, Mettler Toledo, MilliporeSigma, Novatek, Rapid Micro Biosystems and Roche.
With over 15 presentations by leading industry experts, academics and scientific pioneers, places are becoming increasingly limited as the event draws closer. To book your place, view the full agenda and speaker line-up, visit the website at:
www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr4
Interested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event?
Contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk
Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast
7th – 8th June 2018
Crowne Plaza San Diego, USA
#pharmamicrousa
---- END ----
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at www.smi-online.co.uk
Simi Sapal
SMi Group
02078276000
email us here