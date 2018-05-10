How to run a compliant business in high-risk markets?

Forum on Anti-Corruption Compliance In High Risk Markets

Practical, Country-Specific Strategies to Detect, Investigate and Mitigate Bribery and Enforcement Risks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A global faculty of anti-corruption compliance experts will benchmark and analyze the most pressing challenges they face in high-risk jurisdictions, as well as how to manage and solve them, at ACI’s go-to 9th Global Forum on Anti-Corruption Compliance in High Risk Markets, on July 25-26 in Washington, DC.

American Conference Institute (ACI) will host an expert selection of DOJ and SEC prosecutors as well as in-house and law firm experts from Mexico, China, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, Singapore, Peru and the Middle East and Africa. Learn from the locals what it takes and means to run a compliant business in high-risk markets and walk away with concrete tools that you can start implementing the moment you get back to your desk.

Country-Specific Panels include:

• Joint Venture pitfalls with Chinese counterparts along the New Silk Road

• How to mitigate double jeopardy with Brazil’s multiple enforcement agencies

• Mexico’s National Anti-Corruption System: How to readjust your anti-corruption strategy based on new risks

• Singapore & Malaysia: How to factor recent enforcement agency priorities into your risk calculation

• India: How to navigate the risks of commercial bribery and the US Travel Act requirements

• Russia: Strategies to manage the interplay of bribery, US sanctions and AML risks

• Argentina: How to update your anti-corruption policy to incorporate the new corporate criminal liability law

• Middle East & Africa: How to address a “forced marriage” with a third party

• Peru: How the new anti-graft bill and cooperation credit could affect your compliance status

Government and Official Speakers:

Matthew S. Miner

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Criminal Division

U.S. Department of Justice

Ephraim (Fry) Wernick

Assistant Chief, FCPA Unit Fraud Section, Criminal Division

U.S. Department of Justice

Robert I. Dodge

Assistant Director, FCPA Unit

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Giuliana H. Dunham-Irving

Executive Secretary

The World Bank Group Sanctions Board

Ceri Lawley

Chief Compliance Officer

International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group

More information about the conference, including full agendas, faculty lists, and brochures can be accessed at www.AmericanConference.com/FCPAHighRisk

