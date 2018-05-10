Suppliers Receive Award for Better Customer Service and Advanced Marketing of Their Products to TraceGains Customers
TraceGains honored two suppliers at its fifth annual user conference, TGCon.WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leading compliance software solution, revolutionizing information exchange across the supply chain for Food, Beverage, and CPG companies recently honored two suppliers at the fifth annual TraceGains user conference, TGCon.
This year marked the first Supplier Workshop and networking event at TGCon. Suppliers networked with their customers and learned the essentials of TraceGains Network and new ways to optimize daily activities.
More than 75 suppliers attended the conference. Among those attendees, TraceGains recognized the exceptional effort of two groups and presented them each with an award.
The Supplier Dedication Award went to Corbion, who sent six team members to TGCon. Sarah Tanner, Ryan Conrad, Angela Morris, Carol Coombs, Adelia Moyano, and Amber Brooks represented Corbion/Caravan Ingredients Inc.
“The fact that Corbion sent six of their employees to join us here at TGCon shows the level of dedication that they have to their customers and to improving the way they work,” said TraceGains CEO, Gary Nowacki. “A tool like TraceGains is only as powerful as its users and Corbion is making sure that their customers get the best service possible.”
The Supplier Collaboration Award was presented to Joshua DeWitt and Red Arrow Products Company LLC. “Josh and Red Arrow have been the definition of super users for many years,” Nowacki said. “Through their continued use and feedback, we have been able to make TraceGains stronger and continue to innovate and change the chain. At the end of the day, it really shows in the satisfaction of customers who buy from Red Arrow.”
Suppliers were ecstatic to be included at this year’s conference. “It is so beneficial to be able to connect with our customers and talk about opportunities for improvement for both parties,” said Cindy Wagner, Corporate QAQC Administrator, J. Rettenmaier USA LP. “I also enjoyed the workshops and hearing about future tools!”
Based on the overwhelming feedback from customers and suppliers alike, suppliers will be invited again in 2019.
Don’t want to be left behind? Join the dozens of suppliers that have improved their business with TraceGains. Request a demo, https://www.tracegains.com/demo-request.
About TraceGains
TraceGains is a rapidly growing software company, delivering a sophisticated suite of products for food, beverage, and CPG companies. TraceGains solutions empower our customers to satisfy compliance with regulations and industry standards such as FSMA, GFSI, and HACCP/HARPC, without the need for additional staff.
At the heart of TraceGains is a robust platform that enables companies to automate and optimize their processes through instant information sharing and collaboration between supply chain partners, which saves time and improves food safety and quality.
TraceGains is the winner of the 2016 Stratus Award for Cloud Collaboration. The company is also among the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers and was named a Top 20 Information Technology Firm by ColoradoBIZ magazine. Learn more about TraceGains products at www.tracegains.com. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.
