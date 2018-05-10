FlavorChem, FreshMark, John R. White, and Bimbo Bakeries Honored with Coveted Customer Awards at Fifth Annual TGCon
TraceGains recently honored several customers at its fifth annual user conference, TGCon.WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leading compliance software solution, revolutionizing information exchange across the supply chain for Food, Beverage, and CPG companies recently honored several customers at the fifth annual TraceGains user conference, TGCon.
Nearly two hundred customers and TraceGains employees gathered in the Chicago area on May 3, 2018 to network, celebrate another engaging and invigorating event, and toast the top users of TraceGains. Gary Nowacki, CEO, TraceGains, had the distinct honor of recognizing four distinguished customers with awards.
The Team Collaboration Award went to Todd Goduto, Stacie Obman, and Alan Hubble from FlavorChem Corporation. After implementing TraceGains, FlavorChem is now able to effectively and efficiently store documents for all their sites – domestic and international – and configure item classes to suit requirements for international sites. The fact that TraceGains is cloud-based has eased stress levels on both sides of the Atlantic for FlavorChem about a server going down or the system crashing; and has improved collaboration with international divisions to automate document collection, enabling a quicker, more collaborative process system-wide.
FreshMark took home the TraceGains Network MVP Award. “FreshMark has done a great job of integrating TraceGains into the culture of their company,” said Nowacki. “They took a very progressive stance in really collaborating with their suppliers over TraceGains Network, resulting in a big win-win for both FreshMark and their suppliers. Quality, Regulatory, and Purchasing all got into the loop with the supplier collaboration process, so all three departments at FreshMark share in the advantages.”
Dorothy Willingham with John R. White took home the Best Batting Average Award for their incredible document and data compliance numbers. Willingham has made concerted efforts to use Supplier Management and TraceGains Network to full advantage. As a broker/distributor this can be especially hard; yet, despite the challenge, Willingham and John R. White are approaching 100 percent document compliance for suppliers and items.
“Dorothy has proven herself relentless in collaborating across her supply chain – she will pick up the phone and call. She has flown to sites to help with audits,” said Nowacki. “She utilizes the resources available to her via TraceGains to create custom dashboards and to meet high level of supplier quality data, which in turn is huge for getting information into the hands of John R. White’s customers downstream in the supply chain.”
Dorothy and J.R. White have been with TraceGains for years and have helped TraceGains’ solutions improve by providing valuable feedback and participating in product beta tests.
Grupo Bimbo took home the World Cup Award. Bimbo Bakeries USA was the first member of Grupo Bimbo’s global family to fully leverage TraceGains. For the past seven years, Bimbo Bakeries USA has used scorecards and reporting to increase document compliance and encourage better supplier performance. The charts created from TraceGains data are available in every production plant, with big screen televisions showing the data in real-time.
“TraceGains is light-years ahead because of Bimbo,” said Nowacki. “Bimbo Bakeries USA is leading the charge of TraceGains global expansion as evidenced by the many attendees from Grupo Bimbo this year, some from international locations as far away as Turkey.”
About TraceGains
TraceGains is a rapidly growing software company, delivering a sophisticated suite of products for food, beverage, and CPG companies. TraceGains solutions empower our customers to satisfy compliance with regulations and industry standards such as FSMA, GFSI, and HACCP/HARPC, without the need for additional staff.
At the heart of TraceGains is a robust platform that enables companies to automate and optimize their processes through instant information sharing and collaboration between supply chain partners, which saves time and improves food safety and quality.
TraceGains is the winner of the 2016 Stratus Award for Cloud Collaboration. The company is also among the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers and was named a Top 20 Information Technology Firm by ColoradoBIZ magazine. Learn more about TraceGains products at www.tracegains.com. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.
