B2B Industrial Packaging Expands Mexico/Texas Service Area with New Laredo Facility

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced a new warehouse to facilitate international expansion into Mexico.

This is the next step in our rapid expansion throughout North America.” — B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced a new warehouse to facilitate international expansion into Mexico. The 5,000 square-foot warehouse, located at 310 Enterprise, Laredo Texas, will efficiently service new and existing clients on both sides of the U.S./Mexico border.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “Our client base in Mexico is growing fast and we needed a distribution base that will allow us to get products to them as quickly as possible. This is the next step in our rapid expansion throughout North America.”

The company’s highly successful Dallas-Fort Worth branch, which opened in 2013, specializes in heavy metals, lumber, brick and block, and printer/presort industries. They are continually adding new sectors as they acquire new talent and new expertise.

B2B Industrial Packaging also recently opened a state-of-the-art office/warehouse in Portland, Ore. to accommodate the existing Portland staff and provide ample room for anticipated growth.

The company is one of the fastest growing privately held industrial packaging providers in the U.S. It is currently in the running for Crain’s list of the 50 fastest growing companies and placed on the list of Largest Privately Held Companies.

“I attribute our rapid growth to a number of factors including outstanding client service,” Drake said. “We also offer a full product line, competitive prices and expert sales reps that deliver significant value to our clients.”

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; and Seattle. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.

