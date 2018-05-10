Explore Future Methods of the Optimisation of Freeze Drying Cycles, this June
This Week's Spotlight: Sanofi + Exclusive Panel Discussion
- Optimising Freeze Drying Cycles -
Freeze-drying involves three basic steps—freezing (solidification), primary drying (ice sublimation), and secondary drying (moisture desorption) - which can take several days to complete. A fundamental goal of freeze-drying is to produce a well-dried product with elegant cake appearance, short reconstitution time, long shelf life, and complete recovery of activity on rehydration, among other requirements. Two major considerations for optimisation of a freeze-drying process are the stability of the drug product, during the process itself and during the storage period after the cycle is terminated. *Source: PharmTech
Mostafa Nakach, Head of Pharmaceutical Engineering, Sanofi will be presenting a Keynote Presentation on: 'Optimisation of Industrial Freeze Drying Cycle.' - Day 1 | 11:00
Mostafa will look into the two "old" products of the 60’s (called 'A and B') performed with historical cycles which exhibit aspects issues. The manufacturing of both products was intended to be carried out using a new and state of the art freeze dryer. Due to the age of the products, very few process, or physical chemistry data was available. Therefore, the manufacturing process was developed and optimized based on product knowledge, new freeze dryer knowledge, simulation and process modelling.
The objective of the presentation is to share how the methodology was applied and to outline the concrete benefit for both products.
- Future Directions of the Field -
Although an old process, pharmaceutical freeze drying is ever evolving with new trends and approaches being used for pharmaceutical formulation.
Hear from an exclusive panel of Big Pharma companies as they explore 'The Future of Novel Technology for Predicting Cycles Within the Lyophilisation Field.' - Day 2 | 15:20
Below is a summary of the panel discussion:
- The current novel technologies which have been recently introduced into the market
- The benefits of these technologies over existing technologies
- Barriers to entry into implementation e.g. regulations, pricing etc
- How can technologies be further developed?
Panelists:
- Paul Matejtschuk, Principal Scientist, NIBSC
- Sune Klint Andersen, Principal Scientist Spray Drying, Janssen
- Kevin Ward, Director of R&D, BioPharma Process Systems Ltd
- Mostafa Nakach, Head of Pharmaceutical Engineering Group, Sanofi-Aventis R&D
Download your copy of the brochure
Take a look at last year's attendee list to see who you could meet this June!
Further information and the complete brochure is available at: www.pharmafreezedrying.com/ein
SMi presents the 6th annual conference:
Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying Technology
Date: 13th – 14th June 2018
Workshops: 12th June 2018
Location: Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
Website: www.pharmafreezedrying.com/ein
---end---
Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Pav Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Pav Solanki
SMi Group
2078276048
email us here