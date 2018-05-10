There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,617 in the last 365 days.

SMi's Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast conference and exhibition – attendee list released

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just 3 weeks, SMi Group will open its doors to host the next instalment in this year’s PFS conference series, 3rd annual Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast (June 4 – 5, San Diego).
Following in the steps of the European and Boston events, the San Diego PFS show will once again gather a truly global audience from not only the USA, but also Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, UK, Japan and more.

ATTENDEE LIST RELEASED – full version is available on the Download Centre of the Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast website. A snap shot of those confirmed attendance:

AbbVie, Allergan, Amgen, Antares Pharma, Aptar Pharma, Baxter Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Credence MedSystems, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Gilead Science, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Regeneron, Shire, Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Spaces are filling up fast – to reserve the seat, book online or contact Fateja Begum - fbegum@smi-online.co.uk / +44 (0)20 7827 6184

As well as providing guidance on regulatory expectations and assessing quality control systems and risk-based control strategies, the agenda for 2018 will also feature a spotlight on human factor engineering, manufacturing in the landscape of complex biologics, and showcase emerging trends of technologies and studies to assist device and drug formulation developers.

To view detailed agenda and find out who is speaking at the event visit http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/ein

Incorporated in the PFS West Coast event is an interactive workshop on June 6 - How to leverage tangibles in user testing to ensure successful commercialisation of innovation products – lead by iO Lifesciences

