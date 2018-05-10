Migos to Launch Culture II Merchandise Collection In China in Partnership with Bravado and Stadium Goods
NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 - Migos, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop trio, today announced the sale of their Culture II collection in China exclusively through Tmall, a division of Alibaba. The collection, done in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Groups merchandise and brand management company, will be available at Stadium Goods' Tmall storefront and starting May 9th at StadiumGoods.Tmall.hk.
The Cutlure II collection, which was available in the U.S with their album release earlier this year, marks Bravado’s first major push in the Chinese retail market and the first music artists to partner with Stadium Goods’ Tmall store. Migos will offer Tmall’s 500 million customers exclusive items from the XX piece collection that includes hoodies, hats and tees.
“This partnership offers a great opportunity for Stadium Goods to help Migos and Bravado serve the needs of fans in China,” said John McPheters, Co-founder and CEO of Stadium Goods. “At Stadium Goods, we strive to provide the most exclusive streetwear products to customers around the world. By selling Migos' collection exclusively through our storefront on Alibaba's Tmall, we’re expanding our global reach and further establishing ourselves as a premium omnichannel brand.”
“We’re thrilled to bring Migos’ merchandise to China as we continue to seek new creative and commercial opportunities for our global roster of artists to reach their fans around the world,” said Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado. “Stadium Goods was a natural fit with their thoughtfully curated T-Mall storefront. We’re excited to continue expanding our artist’s reach in the region.”
About Stadium Goods:
Stadium Goods is the world's premier sneaker and streetwear marketplace. Founded in 2015 by John McPheters and Jed Stiller, the privately held company is making it easier for users to buy and sell premium footwear, streetwear apparel, and lifestyle goods. Stadium Goods is disrupting the retail market by strategically positioning itself at the epicenter of a global commerce ecosystem. In addition to its online and brick-and-mortar store in the heart of Soho, Stadium Goods' merchandise is also distributed through Alibaba, Amazon, eBay and more. The Stadium Goods retail store is located at 47 Howard Street while the SG Market Center is located at 305 Canal Street. For more information, please visit stadiumgoods.com.
About Bravado:
Bravado is the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. Part of Universal Music Group, the leader in music-based entertainment, Bravado represents artists in more than 40 cities and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing and e-commerce. Led by CEO, Mat Vlasic, their extensive global distribution network gives artists and brands the opportunity to create deeper connections with their fans through apparel, consumer packaged goods and unique experiences.
