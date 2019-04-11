SERGIO TACCHINI ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GMI USA FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE BRAND IN USA

Sergio Tacchini officially announces a strategic partnership with GMI USA that will have the exclusive rights for ST apparel and shoes in the United States.

NEW YORK, NY, USA , April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sergio Tacchini officially announces a strategic partnership with GMI USA that will have the exclusive rights for ST apparel and shoes in the United States.The agreement is very important for the Italian sportswear brand who has now a professional partner for the distribution of the brand in the US.“Historically USA for Sergio Tacchini has been such an iconic market; the brand won 12 US Open titles with Nastase, John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic; McEnroe has been our brand ambassador for many years all over the world. We are very excited about the signature of the license agreement with GMI; finally, we are reaching out again to our USA consumers and able to provide a full service to them,” said Patrizia Bolzoni, General Manger Sergio Tacchini.The first collection to launch through GMI will be the SS19 collection, which is composed by a tennis collection, an Archivio collection including original pieces from the historical archive of the brand that are faithfully reproduced with the same graphics, colors and cuts and an elevated special edition called STLA sold exclusively on the U.S. website www. sergiotacchini .us.com“We are honoured to bring back in USA such an iconic, heritage and quality brand for elite sports and classic lifestyle as Sergio Tacchini; we see an opportunity and we are ready take the challenge being aware of the highly competitive landscape in one of the largest category in the U.S. marketplace,” said Stefano Maroni, President of GMI USA.About Sergio TacchiniSergio Tacchini, a world known Italian sportswear brand, was established in 1966 by the Italian tennis player Sergio Tacchini. During the years, the brand’s name became synonymous with Italian style and elegance and the clothing gained international recognition through celebrity endorsements from some of the greatest tennis champions of all time: John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Vitas Gerulaitis, Mats Wilander, Gabriela Sabatini, Pete Sampras, Pat Cash, Martina Hingis and Novak Djokovic, with whom the brand has reached 37 Grand Slam victories. Today the brand remains a leader in distinctive sportswear, with its authenticity coming from its tennis DNA for discerning consumers seeking to unite elegance with an active lifestyle. The brand is official technical sponsor of Rolex Monte-Carlo Master tennis tournament.



