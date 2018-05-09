Eric Ansart of Lympha Press USA to receive LE&RN Impact Award at #DCLymphWalk, Lincoln Memorial, 5/12
Eric Ansart, President of Lympha Press USA
Ansart and Lympha Press USA team to lobby for #LymphaticFunding on 5/11 and participate in 5/12 Walk
Ansart and Lympha Press USA are long-time supporters of LE&RN and are currently spearheading the effort to create LE&RN's Physician Seminars in Lymphatic and Vascular Disease Diagnosis and Treatment, organized in conjunction with Shoosh Crotzer of Lymphedema Seminars. The continuing medical education (CME) seminars, designed to educate the medical community on lymphedema (LE) and lymphatic diseases (LD), will debut at The Harvard Club in Boston on July 21, 2018.
“I am honored to receive the LE&RN Impact Award, which recognizes Lympha Press’s contributions to education and advocacy on behalf of the LE and LD communities,” said Ansart. “I’ll be in DC, along with a team of Lympha Press employees, to support LE&RN Lobby Day on Friday, May 11, and to support the DC LymphWalk on Saturday.”
“As a company, we are committed to improving the lives of the people we serve,” Ansart continued. “Lympha Press employees develop lasting relationships with our customers and their long-term success. It is what drives our continuing dedication to this cause. The movement has come a long way. However, far too often we hear from patients who were misdiagnosed or not diagnosed for many years. To us, this is unacceptable. We must do more to educate and to dedicate money for research. This is why we will be joining LE&RN in DC this week; we believe that solutions are possible.”
“Eric and the team at Lympha Press USA are wonderful examples of corporate citizenship,” said William Repicci, LE&RN President & CEO. “We are fortunate to have them as partners in the fight against LE and LD. As we come together, we will change the lives of the millions who struggle with these diseases on a daily basis. DC promises to be a turning point in this movement. And we hope that everyone will find a way to lend their support.”
To sign up to walk in support of the 10 million Americans and 170 million worldwide who are battling this lymphedemic™, just register at www.LymphWalk.org. Social media activists should use hashtags #DCLymphWalk and #DCLymphLobby.
LE&RN thanks National Series Walk sponsors BSN medical (Premier National Sponsor), Tactile Medical (Presenting Sponsor), Lympha Press USA, BioCompression Systems, Juzo, ImpediMed/L-Dex, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Sigvaris, MediUSA, Herantis Pharma, L&R USA Inc., and LympheDIVAS.
About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.
Laura Farrell
Lymphatic Education & Research Network
(516) 625-9675
email us here