NORTH-AMERICAN INTERFRATERNITY CONFERENCE AND PLAID, LLC. PARTNER TO CREATE CURRICULUM TO EDUCATE LOCAL CHAPTER ADVISORS

Plaid LLC and North-American Interfraternity Conference Bring a Unique Approach to Organizational Development in Higher Ed. With Customized Training

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, the North-American Interfraternity Conference (NIC) partnered with Plaid LLC—an organization that specializes in personal and organizational development—to launch a campus-based program to train and engage fraternity and sorority chapter advisors.

The training, a new component of the NIC’s Campus Support offerings, will help educate local chapter advisors on unique and engaging approaches for coaching and developing today’s college students. In April, NIC and Plaid introduced this curriculum to a core group of chapter advisors at University of Iowa.

“Most high performing chapters share a common thread—engaged, knowledgeable chapter advisory boards mentoring the leadership and members,” said Mike McRee, NIC Chief Operating Officer. “And high performing chapters contribute to strong, positive, safe fraternity communities, which is why we think it’s important to spend time developing and training chapter advisors through this program.”

Plaid helped to develop curriculum focused on organizational development. Their work helps organizations, like fraternities and sororities, create a culture that’s optimum to achieve and maintain efficient performance. Facilitating ownership of organizational purpose and principles, and aligning individual and organizational values with a vision and mission encompass proven practices to elevating overall success and fulfillment.

“We are grateful for Plaid’s partnership in our effort to train chapter advisors,” said McRee. “Plaid brings a wealth of experience in educating around organizational culture and development, which was critical in developing curriculum to train and support these important volunteers.”

“Partnering with the NIC is the ideal opportunity for us to help influence some of the most powerful resources at the local chapter level,” said Douglas Opicka, Partner, Plaid LLC. “Investing in the education of advisors generates better methods of communication, alignment of organizational expectations, and positive role models for our undergraduate members.”

Plaid is a professional, evidence-based consulting company specializing in all aspects of personal and organizational development. They assist individuals with their self-awareness in their commitment to personal growth and development, while helping organizations stay true to their purpose and achieve the highest possible performance. To learn more about the Organizational Development programs offered by Plaid LLC., please visit www.beingplaid.com.

Founded in 1909, the North-American Interfraternity Conference is the trade association that represents 66 international and national men's fraternities. The NIC serves to advocate the needs of its member fraternities through enrichment of the fraternity experience; advancement and growth of the fraternity community; and enhancement of the educational mission of the host institutions. www.nicindy.org

