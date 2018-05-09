ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS SERVED BY ST LOUIS COUNTY SHERIFF and Official Summons Filed by Lee County Circuit Clerk

St Louis County Summons

David Edward Howe vs Enterprise Holdings civil theft summons successfully served on Tortfeasor Enterprise Holdings by Office of the Sheriff, St. Louis County

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the official 'Sheriff's Affidavit of Service' with successful service of SUMMONS/NOTICE to APPEAR in the State of Florida Lee County Court, on Defendant Enterprise Holdings.

The summons and official documents were filed with Linda Doggett, Clerk Circuit Court Lee County, Florida, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

