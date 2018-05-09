ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS SERVED BY ST LOUIS COUNTY SHERIFF and Official Summons Filed by Lee County Circuit Clerk

Issued by SubscriberWise

David Edward Howe vs Enterprise Holdings civil theft summons successfully served on Tortfeasor Enterprise Holdings by Office of the Sheriff, St. Louis County

David Edward Howe vs Enterprise Holdings civil theft summons successfully served on Tortfeasor Enterprise Holdings by Office of the Sheriff, St. Louis County

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the official 'Sheriff's Affidavit of Service' with successful service of SUMMONS/NOTICE to APPEAR in the State of Florida Lee County Court, on Defendant Enterprise Holdings.

The summons and official documents were filed with Linda Doggett, Clerk Circuit Court Lee County, Florida, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Related: WRONG VEHICLE and Patently False Statements Provided Under Oath to Lee Port Authority Police by Defendant Enterprise Holdings: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005916/en/WRONG-VEHICLE-Patently-False-Statements-Oath-Lee

Related: Enterprise National Car Rental agent "dove under the car" after he "pulled out a flashlight" for damage and without even saying "hello": http://www.winknews.com/2016/02/29/sanibel-couple-charged-for-under-car-damages-to-rental/

Related: Victim reluctantly dismisses federal lawsuit after reviewing audio evidence for trial, obtaining fine-print and biased rental terms, and on pro bono legal advice from concerned federal trial expert: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180428005028/en/Child-ID-Guardian-Howe-Congress-Enterprise-Car

Related: Elliott: Is this car rental repair bill a scam?: http://www.elliott.org/the-troubleshooter/is-this-car-rental-repair-bill-a-scam/

About SubscriberWise

By incorporating years of communications performance data and decision models, including FICO's latest analytic technology (FICO 9 Score), SubscriberWise® delivers unprecedented predictive power with a fully compliant, score driven decision management system. SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative (www.nctconline.org). The NCTC helps nearly 1000 members nationwide.

SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.

About

SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement). Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative. SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually. SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.

http://www.subscriberwise.com

