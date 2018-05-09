CBS’S NCIS FOCUSES ON HOMELESS WOMEN VETERANS ON PRIMETIME TELEVISION

Final Salute Inc. Provides Safe and Suitable Housing to Homeless Women Veterans and their Children.

By NCIS drawing attention to this issue, it helps put a face and offers a solution to the problem, which has gone on for far too long.” — Maj. Jas Boothe, Founder and President, Final Salute Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It takes a village, as the saying goes. With an estimated 55,000 homeless women veterans at any given time in the United States, it definitely takes everyone talking about this horrific statistic in order to stop this epidemic. As the fastest growing segment of the homeless population, women Veterans, are often overlooked for basic resources to keep them off the streets. CBS's NCIS brought attention to the discussion in a recent episode by offering a woman Veteran (played by Air Force Veteran and Actress Skye Marshall) a place to stay with Final Salute Inc.’s transitional house, which allowed her to have safe a suitable housing for she and her son.

“We are grateful for CBS and NCIS for drawing attention to homeless women Veterans. As a former homeless Veteran myself, I understand the struggle that each person goes through – it’s not easy. By NCIS drawing attention to this issue, it helps put a face and offers a solution to the problem, which has gone on for far too long,”said Maj. Jas Boothe, Founder and President, Final Salute Inc. “Since this episode has aired, we have received hundreds of phone calls and emails asking for support and from individuals offering help. There is a need for help and we’re doing our best to assist everyone. We are eternally grateful for the support. It truly will take everyone coming together to solve this problem.”

Final Salute Inc., founded in February 2010, is a national nonprofit organization located in Alexandria, VA that provides safe and suitable housing for homeless women Veterans and their children. In addition, other programs and services are offered to help these women warriors go on to lead fulfilling and successful lives – emergency financial assistance, employment and education support, professional makeovers, child-care subsidy, financial education and counseling, etc.

Over 12,600 transitional housing days have been provided and 3,800 women Veterans and children have been helped since Final Salute Inc.’s founding.

To learn more about Final Salute Inc. and the work they perform to assist homeless women Veterans and their children, please visit www.finalsaluteinc.org.

To watch the complete NCIS episode called “One Step Forward,” please click here.

