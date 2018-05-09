Issued by Bow Tie Strategies

CBS’S NCIS FOCUSES ON HOMELESS WOMEN VETERANS ON PRIMETIME TELEVISION

Final Salute Inc. Provides Safe and Suitable Housing to Homeless Women Veterans and their Children.

By NCIS drawing attention to this issue, it helps put a face and offers a solution to the problem, which has gone on for far too long.”
— Maj. Jas Boothe, Founder and President, Final Salute Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It takes a village, as the saying goes. With an estimated 55,000 homeless women veterans at any given time in the United States, it definitely takes everyone talking about this horrific statistic in order to stop this epidemic. As the fastest growing segment of the homeless population, women Veterans, are often overlooked for basic resources to keep them off the streets. CBS's NCIS brought attention to the discussion in a recent episode by offering a woman Veteran (played by Air Force Veteran and Actress Skye Marshall) a place to stay with Final Salute Inc.’s transitional house, which allowed her to have safe a suitable housing for she and her son.

“We are grateful for CBS and NCIS for drawing attention to homeless women Veterans. As a former homeless Veteran myself, I understand the struggle that each person goes through – it’s not easy. By NCIS drawing attention to this issue, it helps put a face and offers a solution to the problem, which has gone on for far too long,”said Maj. Jas Boothe, Founder and President, Final Salute Inc. “Since this episode has aired, we have received hundreds of phone calls and emails asking for support and from individuals offering help. There is a need for help and we’re doing our best to assist everyone. We are eternally grateful for the support. It truly will take everyone coming together to solve this problem.”

Final Salute Inc., founded in February 2010, is a national nonprofit organization located in Alexandria, VA that provides safe and suitable housing for homeless women Veterans and their children. In addition, other programs and services are offered to help these women warriors go on to lead fulfilling and successful lives – emergency financial assistance, employment and education support, professional makeovers, child-care subsidy, financial education and counseling, etc.

Over 12,600 transitional housing days have been provided and 3,800 women Veterans and children have been helped since Final Salute Inc.’s founding.

To learn more about Final Salute Inc. and the work they perform to assist homeless women Veterans and their children, please visit www.finalsaluteinc.org.

To watch the complete NCIS episode called “One Step Forward,” please click here.

###
Final Salute Inc.
The mission of Final Salute Inc. is to provide homeless women Veterans with safe and suitable housing. www.finalsaluteinc.org.

#cbs #ncis #finalsalute #homeless #women #veterans #children #onestepforward #military #primetime #television

Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
7036461282
email us here

Visit Company Website
Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Military Industry, Politics
Press Contact
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
7036461282
Share This Story

The mission of Final Salute Inc. is to provide homeless women Veterans with safe and suitable housing. www.finalsaluteinc.org.

Maj. Jas Boothe, Founder and President, Final Salute Inc.

Company Details
Bow Tie Strategies
P.O. Box 2965
Leesburg
20177 , Virginia
United States
7036461282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bow Tie Strategies is an award-winning public relations and events management firm that champions itself on resolving the individual challenges of our clients. We are a full service firm that takes pride in our creativity and responsiveness. When it comes to connecting with critical audiences, our reach stretches from the traditional to the cutting edge. We have been on the ground, at the table and everywhere in between. We believe it is our responsibility to absorb every detail and nuance of your issue and make your cause our own. This approach has enabled us to influence public opinion, gain nationwide media coverage, achieve legislative victories, and ultimately, amplify our clients’ successes beyond what they thought possible. Bow Tie Strategies understands the value of emerging media presence in today's competitive market. Our approach helps brands, from the relatively unknown to the already well-established, break through the clutter. The Bow Tie Philosophy is a proven method.

Bow Tie Strategies

More From This Author
NORTH-AMERICAN INTERFRATERNITY CONFERENCE AND PLAID, LLC. PARTNER TO CREATE CURRICULUM TO EDUCATE LOCAL CHAPTER ADVISORS
CBS’S NCIS FOCUSES ON HOMELESS WOMEN VETERANS ON PRIMETIME TELEVISION
DUNLAP BENNETT & LUDWIG OPENS NEW OFFICE IN TAMPA
View All Stories From This Author