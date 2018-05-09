Kathleen M. Bogolin to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The time has come for women to reach higher levels of success in a business world that is ever-changing. The gender gap is declining and women have made progress, yet there is so much more to be done. Fortunately, there is a top expert who can guide your business to accomplish more than you ever imagined.

As President of Financial Legacy Builders, Kathleen "Kay" Bogolin is a top notch profitability coach helping businesses create a blueprint to profitability. She starts with an analysis of your company’s Infrastructure, Product/Service Offerings, Customer, and Finances. Through a well-defined process, the financial impact of opportunities and challenges is determined, the organization becomes realigned, and solutions that lead to higher profits are implemented.

Her first entrée into commercial banking gave her the perfect start to becoming a profitability coach. Extensive experience with major financial service companies, as well as technology and consulting firms, gave her the additional skills to be successful in that role. Clients have included companies ranging from privately held to the Fortune 1000 list, as well as financial institutions throughout the US & Argentina. Her experience also includes helping businesses create a competitive advantage through the implementation of innovative and cost-effective products, services and technology.

Kay has served as a mentor for men and women and she has been proud to see their careers take off. Throughout her esteemed career, Kay has developed a profound understanding of the need to reach out to women in their efforts to be successful at the highest level of major players in financial services. While it is still a male-dominated industry, the tide is changing and opportunities for women to start their own business and reach the C-Suite in public companies are increasing.

Today, she is a mentor to professional women as an active member of International Association of Women (IAW) throughout central Florida and President of the IAW Ocala Chapter. She has also developed valuable relationships with IAW members across the country.

“I have always been an optimist, strategic thinker, and visionary of a better future. I arrive at the office of every new client with the anticipation of exceeding expectations as I listen, serve as a catalyst for change, and bring new life into the organization. It is especially rewarding when the business I help is owned by a woman.”

“The purpose for my company is to enable businesses to “realize their full potential,” says Kay. With her strong financial background, she builds strong relationships and teaches companies how to innovate. I am extremely passionate about encouraging women to achieve the highest levels of success. Take your seat at the table, build expectations for a better life, and make it happen!”

CUTV news will feature Kathleen Bogolin in an interview with Jim Masters Wednesday May 9th at 12 noon EST.

For more information on Kathleen Bogolin please visit http://theflb.com/

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno