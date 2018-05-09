Restaurant Magic to Demonstrate New Features at the National Restaurant Association Show

Restaurant Magic

Restaurant Magic Software, a restaurant back office software, announced today that they will be participating in the National Restaurant Association Show 2018.

The National Restaurant Association Show gathers all these great tools into one place. It’s a chance for us to connect with our peers and to learn and explore. ” — Chairman and CEO Drew Peloubet

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic Software, one of the foremost restaurant back office software companies, announced today that they will be participating in the National Restaurant Association Show 2018. The show will take place May 19-22 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. It the largest gathering of restaurant professionals and provides an incredible opportunity for education and networking. This year the focus is on technology and innovation, and the team is excited to be a part of the discussion. Chairman and CEO Drew Peloubet spoke briefly about the announcement: “As a software company we are constantly looking ahead to see where the industry is going and how we can help facilitate that momentum. The National Restaurant Association Show gathers all these great tools into one place. It’s a chance for us to connect with our peers and to learn and explore. Our team is inspired by the show every year, and we look forward to seeing what this year will bring.” Mr. Peloubet will be in attendance, along with senior team members and product experts.

During the show the Restaurant Magic Team will be available at booths # 6064 and 6067, where they look forward to meeting with peers and customers and discussing the exciting product offerings. With live demos and face-to-face chats, you can see the functionality and benefits firsthand. They will continue bringing awareness to the primary product, the Data Central Management Suite. This back office software solution brings food management, business intelligence and enterprise reporting to restaurants nationwide. The robust reporting engine provides incredible visibility into business processes, illuminating waste and improving the bottom line. The team will also be demonstrating several recently released features like data warehousing, enhanced restaurant analytics and tablet specific interfaces. If you are interested in finding out more about these products, swing by the booths next weekend to check them out.

About Restaurant Magic

Restaurant Magic Software has been providing advanced software solutions to the restaurant and hospitality industry for over 20 years. The robust Data Central Management Suite, the flagship product, is a powerful and flexible application that takes advantage of the latest technology trends to offer premier processing and analytics. Modules work seamlessly to help you manage your business more efficiently and with greater insight and control. Packages can be customized to meet your needs and include Food Management, Labor Management, Enterprise Reporting, Advanced Analytics, Menu Planning, and more. Data Central also has several offerings that maximize accessibility though tablet specific interfaces and Mobile Applications. To learn more about Restaurant Magic Software and its products, call us at 1(800) 933-4711 or visit the website at www.restaurantmagic.com.