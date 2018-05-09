Celebrity Whistleblower Attorney™ Mychal Wilson & Scottie Nell Hughes Discuss Sexual Harassment on The Whistleblower
Tonight’s episode will feature Scottie Nell Hughes, an American journalist and conservative political commentator. Ms. Hughes sued Fox Business Network host Charles Payne and Fox News in September 2017 alleging rape, coerced sex, sexual harassment and discrimination, and subsequent blacklisting by the network.
Fox News claims it found no evidence of wrongdoing and Mr. Payne continues to maintain that his involvement with Ms. Hughes was consensual.
Mychal says “I would like to thank Ms. Hughes for appearing on my show and discussing this hot topic. Her compelling story is important and relevant to the current cultural movements occurring in today’s society.”
“Ms. Hughes courageousness and integrity in helping others in her pursuit for justice is what this show is about, and I applaud her for discussing her journey and her ” says Mychal Wilson, Esq.
"The Whistleblower with Mychal Wilson, Esq." is a weekly nonpartisan political news program which airs every Tuesday live at 10:00 pm Eastern and 7:00 pm Pacific, on RADTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and coming soon on Apple TV, and on demand thereafter.
Last week, former federal criminal prosecutor Mr. David Katz (Katz & Associates) appeared on the show to discuss white collar crime and current Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Investigation of President Trump.
Currently, the show's streaming content features compelling whistleblower journeys such as successful whistleblower Mr. James Holzrichter, who, after overcoming retaliation and homelessness, received $22.4 million in a $135 million settlement against one of America's largest defense contractors Northrop Grumman; Opioid (Fentanyl) and INSYS whistleblower Ms. Patricia Nixon; Qui Tam attorney Stephen M. Kohn, who’s client Bradley Birkenfeld received a $104 million IRS Tax award for blowing the whistle and revealing the secrets of the Swiss banking system; Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment whistleblower Ms. Katherine Kendall; and Bill O’Reilly whistleblower Dr. Wendy Walsh.
Mychal Wilson, Esq. is a successful relator and Qui Tam attorney who has assisted various Federal and State agencies in the recovery of over $580 million in American taxpayer's dollars, who recently launched his new 30 minute news series titled "The Whistleblower” with Mychal Wilson, Esq.
While not offering legal advice, "The Whistleblower” with Mychal Wilson, Esq." does provide examples of legal recourse for potential whistleblowers, and for those who are being harassed, wrongfully terminated and/or retaliated against by her or his employer. "Been there, done that, as a former big pharma sales rep, so now I want to help those who may be facing similar hostile work environments," declares Mychal Wilson, Esq.”
"I would like to thank American national television host, radio host, columnist and political commentator Rick Amato, producer Sutton Porter, and RADTV (including co-founder Barbara Beach) for the opportunity to create and distribute this show," says Mychal Wilson.
About Mychal Wilson
Mychal Wilson is a Qui Tam attorney and Entertainment law attorney, who is also a former actor/producer (Sundance Film Festival and HBO, STARZ!), and top big pharma cardiovascular/diabetes pharmaceutical sales representative for Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Currently, Mychal Wilson serves as legal counsel on several sealed and high profile unsealed whistleblower cases such as the False Claims Act (FCA) matter of the misbranding spinal device case U.S. ex rel. Dan Abrams Company, LLC v. Medtronic, Case No. 2:15-cv-01212 (C.D. Cal.), and the intervened Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act drug pricing case, State of Texas v. Lupin, Case No. D-1-GN-16-005758 (TX).
Mychal has been a member of the SAG-AFTRA ("Screen Actors Guild") since 1993 and is a media personality who regularly serves as a legal analyst on numerous media outlets such as BBC, The Doctors TV Show, Newsmax TV, OANN, RT and 790 KABC Radio Dr. Drew Midday Live. Mychal Wilson's authored big pharma memoir "Pharma Chronicles: Drugs, Money and Sex" is scheduled to be released in 2018.
Mychal Wilson, Esq. is a member of the State Bar of California and admitted to practice law in the Eastern, Northern, Central and Southern United States District Courts of California, and the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).
Twitter: @mychalwilsonesq
www.mychalwilsonesq.com
CONTACT:
The Whisteblower Show Booking Inquiries: press@mychalwilsonesq.com
Media Booking Inquiries: 212.246.6236, JayJones@AlwaysONPR.tv
SOURCE The Law Office of Mychal Wilson
Related Links
http://www.mychalwilsonesq.com
Mychal Wilson, Esq.
The Law Office of Mychal Wilson
(424) 252-4232
email us here