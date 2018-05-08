Precious Metals Groups Team Up to Provide Tuition Relief to Deserving Students
A national precious metals dealer and a sound money policy group are providing scholarships to deserving students.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A national precious metals dealer is teaming up with a sound money policy group for the third straight year to help students pay for the ever-increasing costs of college.
Money Metals Exchange, recently ranked “Best in the USA,” has teamed up with the Sound Money Defense League to offer the first gold-backed scholarship of the modern era. These groups have set aside 100 ounces of physical gold to reward outstanding students who display a thorough understanding of economics, monetary policy, and sound money.
The Money Metals Exchange & Sound Money Defense League Scholarship is now accepting essays. The scholarship is open to high school seniors, undergraduate students, and graduate students with an interest in economics, specifically the tradition of the Austrian school. You do not have to be an economics major to be eligible to receive this scholarship.
We are excited to unveil this year’s blue ribbon panel of judges:
Dr. Walter Block: Walter E. Block is the Harold E. Wirth Endowed Chair and Professor of Economics, College of Business, Loyola University New Orleans, and senior fellow at the Mises Institute. He earned his PhD in economics at Columbia University in 1972. He is the author of more than 500 refereed articles in professional journals, two dozen books, and thousands of op-eds.
Dr. William Luther: William J. Luther is an Assistant Professor of Economics at Kenyon College, director of the American Institute for Economic Research’s Sound Money Project, and an adjunct scholar with the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives. As of May 2018, he was ranked 19th on the Social Science Research Network’s Top 8,000 Economics Authors.
Cliff Maloney: Cliff Maloney is the National President of Young Americans for Liberty, a freedom advocacy organization with over 900 chapters on American college campuses. Before YAL, Cliff served as National Youth Director for the Rand Paul Presidential Campaign and built an apparatus of 507 "Students for Rand" chapters. Cliff has appeared on Fox News, PBS, Fox Business, and Reason TV.
Dr. Jonathan Newman: Jonathan Newman is Assistant Professor of Economics and Finance at Bryan College in Dayton, TN. He is a Mises Fellow and has designed online courses for the Foundation for Economic Education. His research interests include economic methodology, business cycles, and the history of economic thought. He holds a PhD in Economics from Auburn University.
Over the last two years, the Money Metals Exchange & Sound Money Defense League Scholarship has received entries from applicants representing more than 140 different schools, 39 states, four countries, and two continents. Students everywhere are waking up to the ongoing devaluation of the Federal Reserve Note – commonly referred to as the “dollar” – that jeopardizes their saving power, and furthermore, their future.
The deadline to submit your application, resume, and essay is September 30, 2018.
For more information, please visit www.moneymetals.com/scholarship or email scholarship@moneymetals.com
The Sound Money Defense League is a public policy group working nationally to bring back gold and silver as America’s constitutional money. For comment or more information, call 1-208-577-2225 or email jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org.
Jp Cortez
Sound Money Defense League
208-577-2225
email us here