Ipe Prices High and Inventory Low During Deck Season

Demand is higher than ever before for the Ironwood called Ipe. The popularity of the prestigious wood has not reduced.

We have never seen a higher demand for Ipe. People are just learning now what we have known for a long time, Ipe is the best material for decks, docks, fences and siding.” — Steven Rossi

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipe is already regarded by many as the best material and natural wood to use for decking. This year it seems that message has been heard clearly by many builders and homeowners as the sale of Ipe is higher than expected and higher than ever before in history. Early in the year, it became clear to Ipe Woods USA that the current supply in the United States would be immense. Nobody could have seen how big it would really be though. Many top suppliers have on multiple occasions run out of the most popular size boards. Some sizes surging in price to over 20% previous years.

Ipe Woods USA sent out an email early in the year advising it’s customers of the expected spike in prices. The original estimates were an increase of 8%-15%. However, nobody was projecting the actual numbers that have come around 20% for some sizes such as the 1x6 and 5/4x6 Ipe boards. The wood is imported primarily from Brazil and is not heavily logged in certain parts of the year. This makes the perfect storm when prices are high in decking season in the United States. Some companies have kept prices the same on their websites, but when customers actually go to order they are told they are out of inventory.

Regardless of the price increase Ipe’s unbeatable lifespan of around 75 years and low or no maintenance still makes it a bargain against other popular woods such as Cedar, Cumaru, and Garapa. Not to mention its resistance to natural elements and bugs makes it still the most desired species of wood for decking.

Many municipalities and high-end contractors are requesting Ipe be used on their projects. It has recently been requested and used on quite a few high-end Ipe marina projects. Causing even higher demand in the hardwood industry for Ipe wood. It is anticipated that prices will not return to previous lows by next season. In the off winter season though there is usually a lower pricing as demand reduces and import increases.