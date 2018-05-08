Pretty Denim Luxury Women's Denim
Pretty Denim is here – and the women’s denim category will never be the sameTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pretty Denim, a new luxury denim line, has created a denim collection that boldly addresses a significant style gap in the women’s denim market. “We saw an opportunity to build a big brand”, said Designer and Co-founder Tahnee Lloyd-Smith, “there are still many occasions not deemed suitable for women to wear denim. Pretty Denim intends to change that,” she added.
With a distinctive style, Pretty Denim pushes denim into the dressier segment of women’s wardrobes. Focused on finishings, fabrics and the perfect fit, the brand is launching with a full capsule collection called ‘Her.’ for Spring/Summer 2018.
Created with the mindset of a tailor, ‘Her.’ features raw Japanese and Italian denims highlighted by distinctive features. Standouts include pants with fishtails and copper paint, shirts with outrageously beautiful collars and buttons that take on a new life throughout the collection.
The ‘Her.’ collection includes 12 items: 7 pants, 2 tops, a dress, a kimono and a bomber jacket. “We didn’t want to launch with just a few items, we want to own this market niche”, said Tahnee, “the brand is called Pretty Denim because it perfectly describes what we are and the revolution we want to bring to women’s denim. The original meaning of ‘pretty’ – cunning, artful, astute – I think speaks to the women who love our style.”
Pretty Denim is available exclusively at www.prettydenim.com. Women are increasingly buying luxury fashion online – Pretty Denim provides them with the experience they expect from a luxury brand.
Pretty Denim is the brainchild of Toronto-based husband and wife team Bob Froese and Tahnee Lloyd-Smith. Bob owns the advertising agency behind the successful Canadian launches of Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein Jeans and Alfred Sung. Tahnee brings five years of luxury men’s styling experience that ironically helped inspire the creative direction for the ‘Her.’ collection.
Co-founder Bob Froese said “I was excited about the opportunity to create and launch a purpose-driven denim brand, having seen many brands simply add their name to denim rather than addressing it as something special”.
Produced in Toronto, Pretty Denim is also a proud ambassador of luxury fashion manufacturing in Canada.
About Pretty Denim
Pretty Denim is a luxury women’s denim brand that intends to elevate the role of denim in women’s lives. Located and produced in Toronto, Canada, it was created by Canadian designer Tahnee Lloyd-Smith and husband and advertising agency owner Bob Froese. Pretty Denim launched its first capsule collection, called ‘Her.’, with pants, shirts, dresses and jackets in May, 2018.
