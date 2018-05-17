Georgia Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges A Manager for A Construction Firm That Builds for The Government in Georgia to Call About Rewards If a Project Has Severe Construction Defects

The construction defects could be design or engineering errors, structural issues, poor quality materials, or poor workmanship." ” — Georgia Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging a construction manager or superintendent for a construction firm that builds any type of imaginable building or buildings for any federal agency in Georgia to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if the finished product turned over to the government had millions of dollars of construction defects, and or if the government was never told about the problems. The construction defects could be design or engineering errors, structural issues, poor quality materials, or poor workmanship. The financial rewards for this type of information could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or a lot more as we would like to discuss anytime." http://Georgia.CorporateWhistleblower.Com



The types of construction defects-the Georgia Corporate Whistleblower Center is focused in on are engineering, structural, plumbing, electrical, mechanical systems, siding/envelope or roofing defects incorporated into a recently built federal government building, facility or buildings-with a special focus on the following:

* VA Hospitals

* Military Base Housing or Barracks

* Military Administrative, Recreational or Logistics/Storage Buildings

* Low Income Housing

* Federal Courthouses

* Postal Facilities

* Special Department of Defense Building Projects

* Federal Government Research Facilities



According to the group, "What happens to a construction manager if he or she mentions to their bosses there is a very serious problem with the plumbing system they just installed in the new federal court house the construction company is building or is completing? Based on our experience either the construction manager is told to 'shut up' and not talk about it ever again, or the manager gets terminated and they lose their job.

“If either you recently lost your job because you mentioned construction defects on a federally funded building to your construction company bosses or you took your bosses advice and you said nothing about construction defects that will cost the federal government millions to repair------why not call us at 866-714-6466 and let us explore the reward potential with you. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might be worth?" http://Georgia.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Georgia Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Georgia Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about major construction defects on a federally funded construction job, significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi million dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Georgia based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Georgia can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Georgia.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com

