Ramon Rodriguez-Cruz, MD & Chief of Neurology at Orlando VA to Speak About Parkinson’s Disease at PMDAlliance Conference
While the cause of Parkinson disease remains unknown, there is indication that for some people the disease is triggered by the intersection of certain toxins and hazardous chemicals with a predisposing genetic factor. Recognition of this connection is part of the reason that the VA established Parkinson's Disease Research, Education, and Clinical Centers (PADRECC) to serve various regions of the country.
The Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance will present a conference on May 17th, 2018 at Embassy Suites Downtown, Orlando. Dr. Ramon Rodriguez-Cruz, Chief of Neurology, Orlando Veterans Administration Medical Center, and Professor of Neurology, University of Central Florida College of Medicine will provide an interactive and dynamic talk about “off time” and how to recognize and navigate disease symptoms. The public is invited to attend this free event. Lunch is included.
Anyone interested in learning more about Parkinson disease is invited to attend this free conference by registering at www.PMDAlliance.org or calling 800.256.0966.
PMDAlliance, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing educational and life enriching events for people with Parkinson disease and other movement disorders. Operating independent of any particular provider or facility, we enjoy the participation of more than 50 movement disorder physicians who volunteer their time and expertise as speakers at the 36+ conferences offered annually at various locations across the country.
