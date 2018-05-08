Award-Winning Catalyst Case for AirPods now available In-Store and Online at Best Buy
AirPods case joins the Catalyst Waterproof Case for Apple Watch in Best Buy stores across the U.S. along with Catalyst products available at BestBuy.com
The multiple award-winning Catalyst Case for AirPods is the world’s first and only AirPods case that offers complete protection for your Apple AirPods. A winner of the International Design Award in 2017 and a CES Innovation Awards Honoree in 2018 showcases the premium design and development capabilities that Catalyst is recognized for globally.
The Catalyst Case for AirPods is a premium protective case that is a stylish, essential everyday accessory that is the first of its kind. Made of a soft premium silicone, the case is IP67 waterproof to 3.3ft (1m) and drop proof to 4ft (1.2m) making the Catalyst Case for AirPods the must-have accessory for your AirPods. This patented, award-winning design is slim and minimalistic and allows users to have convenient access to the Lightning charge port. The included carabiner allows the case to be easily attached to a belt loop, bag or backpack so that you can always find your Apple AirPods and the waterproof case is easily accessible.
“We’re excited to expand our in-store footprint at Best Buy,” said June Lai, Catalyst CEO. “The Catalyst Case for AirPods continues to be a consumer favorite and the demand for the waterproof, drop-proof case has been on the rise since its release in the Spring of 2017 and we are delighted to offer this premium product to Best Buy customers. The Catalyst Case for AirPods is a consistent top seller around the world and we are delighted to add Best Buy to other major retailers that stock the Catalyst Case for AirPods such as Virgin Megastore in the Middle East, Yodobashi Camera in Japan, JB HiFi in New Zealand, McShark in Germany and iStore in South Africa.”
US $24.99 | Available Now | Colors: Frost White, Blueridge/Sunset, Army Green, Deep Plum, Slate Gray
US $29.99 | Available Now | Colors: Glow-in-the-Dark
Catalyst is a premium lifestyle accessories brand founded to create iconic products that enable people to explore and share their world. Catalyst offers the highest performance accessories that are the best value for their customers. Josh Wright is an award‐winning industrial designer who graduated from the Art Center College of Design and June Lai is the research, development and business partner at Catalyst. In 2010, after seeing a requirement for a product that fit their needs but did not yet exist, they designed and developed a line of high-performance everyday case, accessories and sleeves for their many outdoor and underwater adventures. Catalyst is available in more than 70 countries including USA, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and the GCC.
