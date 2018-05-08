MilSatCom USA Conference Agenda has been Updated
SMi release newly updated brochure for MilSatCom USA 2018, which includes new sponsors, speakers, and details on the Airbus networking receptionARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s third annual MilSatCom USA conference is returning to Arlington, Virginia, USA on the 27th and 28th June 2018, focusing on identifying and optimising next-generation SatCom communications.
The event brochure has recently been updated to include new sponsor SES Government Solutions, who provide bandwidth, end-to-end satellite communications solutions and hosted payload opportunities to U.S. Government, Intelligence and Civilian agencies, as well as five new expert speakers including:
• Major General Peter Gallagher, Director of the Network Cross Functional Team, U.S. Army
• Tim Deaver, Director US Space Systems, Airbus Defence and Space, Inc.
• Marie-Pierre Pluvinage, Director, SKYNET Services Business Development, Airbus Defence and Space, Inc
• Giovanni Durando, SATCOM Service Area Owner, NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA)
• Commander Marcio Costa, Chief of the Space Systems Coordination and Implementation Commission (CCISE), Department of Air & Space Technology - DCTA, Brazilian Air Force
The two-day conference will also feature a networking reception taking place at the Airbus Experience Centre at the end of day 1 where a tour, followed by drinks and canapes, will be provided. The reception will provide delegates with the opportunity to foster new working relationships by engaging directly with military and industry representatives at the Airbus Experience Centre in the heart of Washington DC.
Latest confirmed attendees include: Australian Department of Defence, British Embassy, Canadian Defence Liaison Staff, Department for International Trade, DISA, Joint Staff, JSAT International Inc., NATO, NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency), O3b Networks, OSD CAPE, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Spectra Group, Teldat, Thales Alenia Space, The Boeing Company, The Joint Staff, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Strategic Command, White House Office Of Science And Technology Policy, XTAR, and many more.
The new agenda is now available to download for free from the event website at: http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/einpr
For those looking to register, all active federal employees, including Military Personnel, will be granted free admission to the event. However, in order to attend this event pre-registration is required, which is subject to final approval by the conference organizer.
Any commercial organisations who wish to attend the event should contact Alia Malick, Director by phone: +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or by email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk or submit a Sponsor Enquiry on the event website.
MilSatCom USA Conference and Exhibition
27th and 28th June 2018
Arlington, Virginia, USA
http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/einpr
Gold Sponsors: Airbus, Hughes Network Systems, Lockheed Martin
Sponsors and Exhibitors: Inmarsat, SES Government Solutions, Smiths Interconnect, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, XTAR
---- END ----
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Shannon Cargan
SMi Group
+44 (0) 207 827 6138
email us here