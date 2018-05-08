The Stamford campus is having an Open House on Saturday, May 12th from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm at the Rippowam Middle School at 381 High Ridge Road in Stamford

STAMFORD, CT, USA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating 40 Years!

Annual Open House: German School of Connecticut, Stamford on May 12th

The Stamford campus is having an Open House on Saturday, May 12th from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 pm at the Rippowam Middle School located at 381 High Ridge Road in Stamford, CT. This event is open to the public. Registration information, teachers and school officials for new and continuing students will be available.

Nothing connects us to a country more than its language. Speaking German can help you strengthen that connection while enhancing travel, education and business horizons. Established in 1978, the German School of Connecticut (GSC) – the only professional German Saturday School in CT – provides a high-quality German

education program for over 350 children and adults. At GSC, students at all levels learn German language.

As of July 1, 2008, Connecticut students studying World languages in community schools such as the German School of Connecticut (GSC) are eligible to receive high school foreign language credit for their studies. This is a real benefit to the students, who put in many hours of study to master reading, speaking and writing skills, as well as cultural information. Public Act No. 08-138. (http://www.cga.ct.gov/2008/ACT/PA/2008PA-00138-R00HB-05820-PA.htm)

The German School of Connecticut is a private, non-profit school with branches in Stamford and West Hartford, CT. The school was the first German language school in the United States to be selected by the State Department of the German Government to administer the official Sprachdiplom I and II examinations. These exams, which are a pre-requisite to university matriculation in Germany, test the equivalency of ten and twelve years of German language study. The German School of Connecticut receives support from the German government, as well as local businesses and donors. In 2009 the school became one of the 66 US Partner Schools with Germany. The school has a German-language library.

The GSC School has awarded a scholarship for 1 year of German Classes at the school to a local student from the Rippowam Middle School and hope that it can continue to do this every year. The German School of CT (GSC) is proud to help the local community learn German and be part of the community and events in the area.

Contacts: Stamford

Muriel Swaggart, Volunteer PR Officer, German School of Connecticut, 203-548-0438 Website: http://www.germanschoolct.org

