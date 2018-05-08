Winners announced at the Middle East Leisure and Entertainment Awards Ceremony
Delegates representing government entities, developers, investment authorities, theme parks, cinemas and entertainment centres were present to explore strategies to boost entertainment and tourism in the Middle East.
A key focus of discussion was the burgeoning entertainment developments in Saudi Arabia with organisations including King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah Economic Company and Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program all taking the stage to examine the $8 billion opportunity in the Kingdom.
Day One of the event concluded with networking and cocktail reception sponsored by the event’s Strategic Partner, Blue Rhine Industries.
On Day Two of the forum, the Middle East Leisure and Entertainment Awards Ceremony took place to recognise the achievements and innovations shown by visionary developers, architects and designers who are pushing the boundaries of theme park and entertainment development in the Middle East.
The winners for each category were as follows:
• Recognition Award for Excellence – Khalid Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of Leisure Facilities, Dubai Municipality
• Attraction of the Year: Dubai Parks and Resort Lagaan – Bollywood Parks
• Best Overall Family Entertainment Centre in the Middle East: Hub Zero – Meraas
• Best Entertainment and Tourism Destination: Dubai Parks and Resorts
• Best Edutainment Centre: Mishkat Interactive Center for Atomic and Renewable Energy
• Best Zoo Operator: Emirates Park Zoo and Resort
Day two of the event concluded with, Dubai Municipality, Official Site Visit Host Partner for the event, facilitating an exclusive curated tour to their latest state-of-the-art attraction, Dubai Frame.
