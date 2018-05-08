JACKSONVILLE FLORIDA REALTOR® PAUL ELLSWORTH EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

Our Veterans and Active Duty members have protected and continue to protect my freedom, putting their lives on the line every minute of every day.” — Paul Ellsworth

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Ellsworth is a dynamic, charismatic and very productive Real Estate Agent at Florida Homes Realty & Mortgage in Jacksonville, Florida.

Paul was born at Womack Army Hospital at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. From there, moved to Hawaii where his father was stationed at Hickham Air Force Base for 3 years, before transferring to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. “It was wonderful.” He says, “The Bases offered me a plethora of experiences and opportunities that I cherish to this day. I was able to tour the submarines on family day in Hawaii, and at Tinker, I got to observe the Native American Indian culture and history, including seeing E-3 Sentry (AWACS) and the B-52 Bombers.”

Paul subsequently moved to Fort Myers, then Tallahassee, Florida. In his junior year at Lincoln High School, his family hosted a German exchange student. That summer Paul went to Germany as an exchange student. He traveled with a group sponsored by the Fulbright Education program. The group was chaperoned by a retired Air Force Colonel named Mr. Braxton. “We flew to England first, and I was able to visit Windsor Castle, which is a royal residence in the English county of Berkshire. It is notable for its long association with the English and later British royal family and for its architecture”. He recalls, “It was very cool to be there, because ‘The Royal Observatory’ was nearby, and it’s the home of Greenwich Mean Time and the Prime Meridian line.”

After visiting ‘The White Cliffs of Dover’(cliffs that form part of the English coastline facing the Strait of Dover and France) Paul took a ferry boat across to Belgium, before embarking on a train to Germany. Paul’s host family lived near Cologne, Germany, and one of his fondest memories was being able to go up to the top of the highest mountain in Germany – Zugspitze –in a cable car. Paul was equally thrilled to visit the Kölner Dom, officially, ‘HoheDomkirche Sankt Petrus’ or, the ‘Cathedral Church of Saint Peter’ a renowned monument of German Catholicism and Gothic architecture, which was declared a World Heritage Site in 1996.

While still in high school, Paul was in the USAF Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol (CAP), played trumpet in the marching band and was accepted to several universities including the Citadel in South Carolina. Since his family wanted him to be closer to home, he enrolled at Florida State University. He auditioned and was accepted into FSU’s ‘Marching Chiefs’ band.

Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree, Paul worked as a Law Clerk Assistant for a visually impaired Attorney who was with the State of Florida Department of Health Care Administration. He drafted legal documents for him, read cases to him and helped him navigate everything that needed to be done on a day-to-day basis. This experience led to his transition to the Department of Business & Professional Regulation (DBPR) as a Legal Analyst. He says. “My job was to review investigative reports, go through the files and determine what action, if any, needed to be further investigated. We reviewed files and investigative reports related to Florida Construction Board to determine whether or not the State should pursue action or not.” Paul would have to either agree or disagree with the complaint, acting as a ‘go-between’ and then send the files to the Attorneys to make recommendations for or against disciplinary measures levied against licensed plumbers, roofers, electricians and anyone else working on homes.

Moving to Jacksonville, Florida, Paul worked at the University of North Florida as an Admissions Officer & College Recruiter. At the time, he also worked as an insurance agent where he attained his Series 6 National Association of Securities (NASD) licenses.

Throughout his adult life, Paul has been active in kung fu, tai chi chuan, and baguachang martial arts. He says, “One of the most priceless gifts of martial arts practice is to get to know yourself internally and externally. Through the practice, we become aware of what we think and why. What shapes our values and beliefs, then we can step back and look at it with more of a pure mind. It is the path to self-discipline and mastery. Martial Arts are about developing the will. If you can develop your will you can do just about anything. We help shape the world of those around us by being observant, disciplined and aware.”

Paul utilizes this knowledge in his Real Estate endeavors, not only by putting the needs of his clients first, but by listening to them and truly understanding what they want. He works tirelessly at making sure their best interests are met.

Having bought, sold, rented and invested in Real Estate, as well as having been a National Bank Loan Officer, Paul has a solid grasp on the needs of his clients. His focus is on Real Estate education, which has earned him several designations and certifications, including the Certified International Property Specialist Designation (CIPS), the Master Certification Negotiation Expert (MCNE), Resort & 2nd Home Specialist (RSPS), and the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification.

Paul says, “The MRP Certification means a lot to me on a personal level. I am from a Military family and I want to give back to our Service Members. Moving and buying a house is not always easy. I endeavor to make it a wonderful experience because I like happy people! Our Veterans and Active Duty members have protected and continue to protect my freedom, putting their lives on the line every minute of every day.”

Paul’s service areas include Jacksonville, Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Naval Station Mayport and the Intracoastal West, in Florida. He is also a Nocatee Certified Agent (NCA). Nocatee is a community in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

