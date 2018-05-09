Lower Average Prices Will Affect Global Market For Blood Glucose Test Strips

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Annual Growth Rates %s Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Growth Rates By Region

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 3.15% year on year, growth by value in the global market for blood glucose test strips has been over two percentage points slower than growth by volume, a report from The Business Research Company shows. The gap will narrow going forward, but persist, so that the market in 2021 will be worth $12.9 billion, nearly $2 billion lower than it would have been had prices held up at their 2013 level.

To a large extent the gap between volume and value growth up to 2017 was because while growth accelerated in all regions, it grew much faster in emerging regions like Asia Pacific and Africa, where prices were substantially lower, than in North America, which in 2017 accounted for 47% of the total. Growth in the market in North America in 2013-2017 suffered from both price and volume cuts due to reimbursement issues but the market stabilized by 2017. Asia Pacific on the other hand has seen continuously rising growth in the blood glucose test strips market from 2013 through to 2021, but without the spurt put on in North America.

The price of blood glucose strips varies greatly across regions. The price is high in developed countries compared to less developed countries. In the USA the price of a single blood glucose test strip is around $0.75. In the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain the price of a single blood glucose test strip is in the region of $0.4-$0.6. In less developed economies like India, China and Africa, the price is approximately $0.1-$0.2 per strip.

Major trends in the market include changes that will lower prices. These include the development of generic brands. Generic blood glucose test strips are third-party strips that work with a variety of blood glucose meters and are much less expensive than their counterparts. They have been proven to perform similar to or even exceed the FDA accuracy standards for blood glucose test strips. For example, Pharma Tech Solutions, a California-based company distributes Shasta GenStrip, a more affordable alternative that can be used with One Touch and Ultra brand meters. Other generic strip brands in the market include Unistrip, GenUltimate, Equate and Relion.

