US Floral Gifting Market Analysis By Platform (Online,Offline,Mobile), Occasion, Major Vendors, Top Trends 2023| Arizton

Floral Gifting Market Revenue in US

The US floral gifting market is projected to reach revenues of approximately $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during 2017-2023.

The demand for bouquets that are made of cut flowers and DIY concepts will create new opportunities for leading vendors in the US market” — Stephen, Sr Analyst

Arizton's recent report on floral gifting market in US, states that the market is driven by the growing demand for sustainable flowers and optimized production system which help to reduce wastage. The leading companies are also paying attention to the value that flowers are sought to fulfill across their target consumer groups and develop products and devise price points accordingly in the US floral gifting market.

This market research report on US floral gifting market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by platform (in-store, online, and mobile) and by occasion (personal gifting, wedding, self-gifting, corporate, and sympathy).

The report considers the present scenario of the US floral gifting market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Major Vendors in the US Floral Gifting Market

FTD Companies

1-800-Flowers.com

Teleflora

From You Flowers

Prominent Players in the US Floral Gifting Market

Avas Flowers

BloomNation

Blooms Today

Farmgirl Flowers

Flora2000

Flowerbud.com

Flowerpetal.com

Just Flowers.com

KaBloom.com

Venus Et Fleur

The Bouqs

UrbanStems

Gotham Florist

H Bloom

Market Segmentation by Platform

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Market Segmentation by Occasion

Personal Gifting

Wedding

Self Gifting

Corporate

Sympathy

US Floral Gifting Market - Dynamics

The intensifying movement towards local flowers is propelling the growth of the US floral gifting market. The growing need for sustainability and shorter lead times is supporting the movement of growing and distributing flowers and bouquets native from the US farms. The growing number of initiatives encouraging floral vendors and suppliers to commit to balance out the labor equation and support the local communities will transform the US market. The consumers are also willing to pay a premium price for the flowers that are locally sourced from farms from in and around the US market. For most consumers, local translates to flowers that are produced within a 100-mile radius from where they are purchasing them. 14 US states currently grow flowers domestically and such measures will attribute to the growth and development of the US floral gifting market.



Studio florists in the in-store segment to gain traction in the US floral gifting market during forecast period

The in-store segment dominated more than half of the total market share in 2017, growing at a CARG of approximately 5% during the forecast period. The emergence of studio florists is propelling the growth of this segment in the US market. Studio florists have consultations by appointments or fill orders daily and are the major suppliers of event florists, catering to weddings, and corporate events in the US market. Some of the florists in the market are expanding their services by offering flower arrangement classes and on-site workshops appealing those that are interested in DIY concepts. Mass-market retailers and supermarkets are finding their way into the floral market and progressing steady. The trend towards full-service operations among chain, independent supermarkets, and grocery or service wholesalers will revolutionize the US market. Supermarket chains are re-evaluating the system and contemplating starting their own operations for growing flowers to increase operational efficiency and implement cost savings. Additionally, vendors such as natural food stores, mega-retailer Sam’s Club, FTD-certified shops are offering products that have fair trade policies, sustainable, and organic bouquets to appeal to eco-conscious customers. Such strategies will augment the development of the US floral gifting market.

Holiday gifting phenomenon to drive personal gifting segment in the US floral gifting market during forecast period

The personal gifting segment occupied more than half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period. In the recent times, the trend of buying flowers for Mother’s Day has only seen an upward trajectory in the last decade among households with members ranging from 18-44. Increasing accessibility of florists through mobile apps and m-stores is contributing to the revenues in this segment in the US market. The top vendors are also offering special bouquets for different occasions to attract larger consumers and a larger share in the US market. For instance, Farmgirl Flowers offer all-peony arrangements for specific occasions. Baby boomers are the most lucrative when it comes to bouquets as they attach the values such as “thoughtful” to it. Such sentiments attached to flower gifting is augmenting the growth of this segment in the US floral gifting market.

Competition Analysis

The US floral gifting market is fragmented, and the top three players attribute to the majority of the market share. The leading companies are utilizing catalog, online, mass market retail, wholesale, floral and gift retail channels as distribution channels to reach maximum number of consumers in the US market. Floral mass marketers that cater to consumers take orders via websites, mobile, and phone and the development of digital technology is expected to revolution the business models in the US market. The market is also witnessing the operation of floral wire services that use proprietary network communication systems through which orders are taken and passed through to the members of the floral network. Such service networks will boost revenues in the US floral gifting market during the forecast period.

