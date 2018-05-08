Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Major Vendors, Key Countries, Market Share, Size, Analysis & Forecast 2023 | Arizton

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Revenue 2023

The global robotic lawn mower market is estimated to reach values of around $3 billion 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 15% during 2017-2023

Europe to dominate the global robotic lawn mower market size during forecast period” — Abby, Sr Analyst

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report by Arizton on global robotic lawn mower market states that the advancement in robotics technology and the growing popularity of domestic robots will have a positive impact on the development of the market.

This market research report on robotic lawn mower market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by lawn size (small-size, medium-size, and large-size), by end-user type (residential user and commercial user), by distribution channel (retail and online), and by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).



Market - Overview

The extensive use of domestic robots for various household applications such as floor cleaning, pool, gutter, window cleaning, lawn mowing, personal aid, and assistance services is augmenting the growth of the global robotic lawn mower market. These lawn mowers are autonomous in nature and functions without human intervention within a definitive area closed by a perimeter wire. The systems are designed to include a docking station, a mobile base, and other accessories that support its smooth functioning, and it also uses intelligent sensory feedback control programmed to mow surfaces automatically. The top players are implementing ledge sensors that improve maneuverability and offering additional features such as smart navigation, laser vision, lawn memory, mapping, and self-emptying function that will improve the efficiency and performance of these advanced devices. The introduction of innovative robotic solutions will help key vendors attract a higher number of consumers and gain a larger global market share. The effective strategies adopted by companies to develop products constantly through R&D and incorporate advanced technology and self-powering features will revolutionize the global market. New technologies improve durability and quality in performance these devices and launch of features such as threshold climb, barrier recognition system, lawn mapping, and lawn memory will create lucrative opportunities for investment in the global market.

The increasing focus on development in Western European countries such as Germany and France and Nordic countries such as Sweden will augment the growth of the market. The increasing focus on use grounds maintenance services extensively and rising number of lifestyle communities and public parks will drive the demand for these lawn mowers in the global market.

Market - Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by lawn size, end-users, distribution

channel, and geography.

Market Segmentation by Lawn Size

Small-Size

Medium-Size

Large-Size

Small-size lawn mower dominated the majority market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 15% during forecast period. The increasing number of end-users buy small-sized lawn mowers as they fit small lawns and yards of the European and American households, thereby propelling the growth of this segment in the global market. The increasing trend of investing in lawns and gardens in the European and American market will augment the demand for these systems in the market. A large range of existing vendors of small-size lawn mowers caters to this segment of the end-user applications in the market. Additionally, many new entrants are launching innovative products pertaining to this category due to its high potential and lucrativeness will fuel the growth of this segment in the global robotic lawn mower market.

Market Segmentation by End-Users Type

Residential User

Commercial User

Professional Landscaping Services

Sport Fields, Golf Courses, and Others

The residential end-users segment occupied the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period. The increasing prominence of these devices in North America and Europe will fuel the growth of this segment in the global market. The recent development activities in the APAC, Latin America, and the MEA regions will create new avenues for leading vendors in the global market. The increase in urban density, migrations, and innovations in terms of integrating greenery is encouraging homeowners in emerging nations to invest in the procurement of advanced lawn mowers in the global market. The residential end-users segment consists of mostly individual owners that dominate the robotic lawn mower market. The end-users who purchase these devices primarily use it for mowing their residential lawns, gardens, and yards.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail

Specialty Stores

Mass Market

Online

The retail channels dominate the majority market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. The proliferation of retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets will boost the revenues in the global market. The leading vendors in countries such as the UK primarily sell their finished products through the organized retail distribution channel to reach the maximum number of end-users. The producers are harnessing specialty stores and supermarkets due to personalized customer services to distribute their product offerings.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe

Germany

Sweden

Austria

Belgium

France

Italy

The Netherlands

Spain

Switzerland

UK

Rest of Europe

APAC

Australia

China

Japan

South Korea

North America

US

Canada

ROW

Europe led the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. The introduction of new variants of robotic lawn mower is augmenting the growth of the European market. The leading vendors are launching product variants with better mowing efficiency and high battery backup to gain a larger market share and attract more consumers.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global robotic lawn mower market is moderately concentrated with the presence of few small and large consumers. The competition in the market is very intense, and the major global vendors are based and headquartered in the European region. The top companies are launching product lines of garden products in both the corded and cordless battery-operated equipment to sustain the competition in the market. The players are focusing on reducing weight, increasing the effectiveness, and speed of the equipment to attract more consumers in the global market. The introduction of many innovative and cutting-edge lawn mowers to gain a larger robotic lawn mower market share. The leading vendors in the global market will compete in the terms of services, product availability, price, technology, quality, efficiency, and product effectiveness during the forecast period.

Major Vendors in the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market

Husqvarna

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA (GGP)

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Prominent Players in the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market

AL-KO

Deere & Co.

E.ZICOM

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hitachi

Honda

Linea Tielle

LG

Milagrow HumanTech

Mamibot EU

Positec Tool

Robin Technologies

STIHL

SUMEC (Yard Force)

The Kobi Company

Turflynx

Yamabiko Europe(Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

