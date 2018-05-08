Anne van Leynseele of 7 Point Law to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are seven points on the cannabis leaf. Attorney Anne van Leynseele is the founder of Seattle-based 7 Point Law, a cannabis-exclusive business law firm dedicated to ensuring their clients remain in compliance with the guidelines and requirements in this highly regulated, emerging industry. Founded in 2014, within one year of launching 7 Point Law, van Leynseele would represent 118 clients across Washington state.

“It struck me that this was the American dream,” recalls van Leynseele, “an opportunity for entrepreneurs to capitalize on the potential of a brand-new industry they can own, grow and develop it as they desire and for my firm to write the book on cannabis law.”

Many lawyers in this space are typically criminal defense attorneys with experience in marijuana charges, but they are not what cannabis entrepreneurs need: a corporate lawyer who understands the nuances of business and the long-term nature of a successful attorney client relationship. Cannabis law touches on 23 different areas of law, and it’s evolved so quickly, it can be difficult for attorneys who exclusively practice cannabis law to keep up.

Initially, van Leynseele did work in licensing, shareholder agreements and regulatory compliance, but as the industry has grown, her practice now deals with more investor relations, nonpayment concerns, zoning variances and expansion issues. The firm also handles typical corporate matters, such as partnership disputes, violation defense, and trademark infringement. This change in van Leynseele’s practice reflects the industry’s growth from mom-and-pop operations to large, legal corporations generating millions in revenue.

“For the industry I see limitless opportunities,” says van Leynseele, who also works with lawmakers to ensure this opportunity is not beyond the reach and accessibility of a reasonably situated businessperson. “We're past the licensure and startup phase. People are running their companies, paying their taxes. They're beginning to have the normal challenges that every business faces.”

Fledgling businesses operating in this emerging market often do not see the value of retaining a lawyer until it is too late. In a rapidly-changing, highly-regulated industry like cannabis, “too late” could mean the end of your business.

“Small business owners need a lot of support and a lot of education,” says van Leynseele. “It's important that these entrepreneurs understand the extreme obligation of running their business with the best intent to comply with all regulations and best business practices,”

