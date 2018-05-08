dynaCERT Inc. Carbon Emission Reduction Technology Making Impressions on a Global Scale

New Pit Group Certified HG1 Unit in polymer case dynaCERT is 2018 Gold winner of Edison Awards

dynaCERT's tech offers solutions to the problem of air pollution by lowering pollution levels; reduces greenhouse gases ~50%, increases fuel-savings up to 19.2%

Results verify DYA.V compellingly mitigates harmful climate change gases; reduces greenhouse gases ~50%, increases fuel-savings up to 19.2%” — Technology MarketWatch Journal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) (Frankfurt: DMJ) is the subject of a Technology Journal Review. The full Technology Journal review may be viewed at http://www.technologymarketwatch.com/dya.htm online.

All the stars appear to be aligning now for dynaCERT Inc. in a way that has prompted independent long term observers of the Company to declare now is an ideal time to establish a long position in TSX-V:DYA. As this takes off it won't take long for the economics to flourish, especially considering the healthy gross profit margins per unit and the fact there is a market with desperate need globally for millions of HG1 and HG2 units, capable of drastically cutting greenhouse gas emissions from diesel engines.

2017 was a trying year for dynaCERT; it started off good with purchase orders and the Company started shipping well, however it discovered a problem over that summer and worked with its old supplier to identify the issue. The problem turned out to be the circuit board (supplied to dynaCERT), and the resulting recall/fix caused havoc with client goodwill after multiple versions of rectifications. That problem caused the Company to miss the opportunity to grab ~US$70 million in sales. dynaCERT was essentially in damage control and reputation repair; it started early with seeking PIT Group certification, that took time, but PIT Group certification is the cornerstone/start of dynaCERT 2.0. The Company’s technology is now in the final steps for TUV homologation certification in Germany, which is even bigger than receiving PIT Group certification as it is the recognized standard throughout Europe and numerous other areas of the globe (~60% of the world), even into South America. dynaCERT’s recent gold medal in the Edison Awards is evidence of the Company’s efforts of late and is a harbinger of things to come. dynaCERT has repaired the product, is rebuilding the brand, and has now re-launched. Only now, since the late April-2018 launch of its new HG units has the Company been able to actually get back to selling. Besides more certification catalysts, look for validation/affiliation catalysts as dynaCERT is now considered a leading candidate for government subsidies – a whole new level of incentivisation for the marketplace.

dynaCERT HydraGENTM technology is turning heads globally as the single most effective and practical piece of equipment businesses can adopt to meaningfully reduce greenhouse gases. So impressive is the HydraGENTM technology dynaCERT is the Gold Medal winner of the prestigious 2018 Edison Award for Best New Product. dynaCERT officially launched its next-gen HG1 4.5T unit targeting diesel burning class 6 - 8 engines of transport trucks this April-2018. The future is extremely bright for dynaCERT as the level of enthusiasm is building globally for an immediate solution to greenhouse gas related climate change and the dire need for clean breathable air. The recent expansion of dynaCERT's dealer network in the Middle East increases the Company's footprint to cover all major markets globally.

xpanding into the potentially lucrative marine sector: This April-2018 dynaCERT announced it is pursuing Marine Classification Society Type Approval for its HydraGEN™ Technology through Lloyd’s Register. Type Approval for hydrogen-on-demand systems does not currently exist for vessels. The turn around time for approval is expected to be near 1 year. In the interim, targets for valuation of dynaCERT Inc. surrounding its HG-1 units for trucking alone, assuming only nominal adoption of the technology point to significantly higher share price for DYA.V, and once marine classification approval is obtained dynaCERT will be well positioned to excel in the marine sector too. The math on sales potential is staggering; example: to outfit just one container ship could easily generate close to $1 million in sales (as opposed to something in the trucking market which is short of $10,000/ unit.) and there are >90,000 commercial cargo ships alone operating world-wide. From a pollution standpoint; just one container ship puts out the equivalent emissions of 50 million cars per annum. The Company also eventually plans to expand into the large power generation market and rail market.

The CERT in dynaCERT stands for “Combustion Emission Reduction Technology” -- the technology increases fuel-savings up to 19.2%, reduces greenhouse gases ~30%-50%, reduces particulate matter ~65%, creates a cleaner burn (significantly reducing carbon fouling), reduces diesel emission fluid use by ~30%, increases torque, and extends engine oil life. The independent testing firm PIT Group has verified a 5.9% improvement in fuel economy and between 46.1% to 50% reduction in carbon monoxide, total hydrocarbons and NOx in straight line conditions. There are units now on the road yielding upwards of 19.2% fuel savings in real world conditions. These results simply cannot be ignored by such a major industry as trucking -- besides the motivation of good corporate citizenry, or talk in some jurisdiction of potential environmental legislation compelling action, certainly the ROI from improved fuel economy and maintenance cost savings provides more than enough economic incentive to acquire this product.

DYA.V's HydraGen™ technology is unique in the marketplace, it's units are essentially computerized on-demand electrolysis systems that supply the air intake of internal combustion engines with controlled timed releases of pure hydrogen and oxygen gases individually, creating a cleaner and more efficient burn. The system interfaces with the onboard computer of the engine -- the HydraGen™'s smart-ECU (the brains of the unit) can record the fuel savings and emission reductions while in operation, and provide an audit trail, essentially a greenhouse gas tracking system.

Introduction to dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ Technology