In the Manner Of -- a new art auction house that deals exclusively in attributions -- will hold its first sale May 17th

Untitled oil on canvas painting in the manner of Jean-Michel Basquiat (Am., 1960-1988) (est. $20,000-$30,000). Tempera and gouache on paper attributed to Vincent van Gogh (Dutch, 1853-1890) (est. $20,000-$30,000). Untitled abstract painting in the manner of Willem de Kooning (Dutch/American, 1904-1997) (est. $20,000-$30,000). Charcoal and watercolor on paper attributed to Edvard Munch (Norwegian, 1863-1944) (est. $15,000-$20,000). Tempera on paper with pencil indications in the manner of Claude Monet (French, 1840-1926) (est. $15,000-$20,000).

In the Manner Of is a brand new specialty art auction house that deals exclusively in antique and vintage artworks created in the styles of master artists.

Many consignors came to us with paintings that were undocumented originals, tribute pieces or copies so we decided to feature them in their own online auctions. That’s how this auction house was born.” — Bruce Wood