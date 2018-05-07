HOUSE OF BLUES MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION EMPOWERS YOUNG PEOPLE TO ENTER THE MUSIC INDUSTRY
Like all of Music Forward’s programs, Bringing Down the House is designed to create transformational experiences for young people, connecting passions to professions.
Over 100 young musicians gathered across four cities (Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New Orleans) in a series of inspiring Saturday sessions throughout spring 2018. During the interactive workshops, participants learned about music marketing, music as a business, stage presence, and live production, by connecting directly with leading industry experts who hail from companies like Live Nation, Maverick Management, MGM Resorts International, The Marketing Arm, and more. These workshops often prove to be as invigorating for the instructors as they are for the participants. Following the intensive workshop sessions, Bringing Down the House artists apply what they’ve learned and perform live at free, all-ages showcases on legendary stages across the country including at The Wiltern in Los Angeles and House of Blues stages across participating cities.
House of Blues plays an integral part in connecting community to industry through support of this program. Each venue provides access for local young artists to learn first-hand about the industry by engaging venue professionals as industry experts during workshop sessions and creating the life-changing experience of performing on its legendary stage. House of Blues additionally supports Music Forward through integrated revenue streams and organizational infrastructure that allows the charity to invest a majority of every dollar raised directly into programs for under-represented youth.
This year’s Class of 2018 includes talented teens from a range of diverse backgrounds and genres including indie, alt-pop, rock, hip hop, mariachi and more. Alumni across the past 4 years of the program’s history have gone on to achieve impressive accomplishments in the industry including being signed to prominent record labels Atlantic Records (Ravyn Lenae, Class of 2015) and Tommy Boy Entertainment (Almost Awake, Class of 2016) to performances on larger platforms including SNL musical appearances (Elliot Skinner, Class of 2015), American Idol placements (Trevor Douglas, Class of 2015; Zach Person, Class of 2015; Sabrina Lentini, Class of 2016) as well as festivals like Made In America (Red Letter Day, Class of 2016) and Vans Warped Tour (Hoity-Toity, Class of 2016).“I love being involved because I see myself in these young people—they are curious and passionate about starting a career in the music industry,” said Manuel Moran, Live Nation’s Vice President of Latin Touring. “We have an opportunity to inspire these young people and show them the many possibilities available to them in this industry and the experience provided me with a unique sense of purpose.”
Music Forward programs are made possible by the generous support of sponsors including Musicians Institute, Latham & Watkins, AON, HM Insurance, O’Melveny & Myers LLP, EY, MUFG Union Bank, Visa, Scotiabank, HSBC, City National Bank, Alta Food Service, Zurich North America, Broadspire/Crawford & Co, Bearcom, and BAML.
Discover the Bringing Down the House Class of 2018 and learn more about the program here.
About Music Forward Foundation
Celebrating 25 years in 2018, Music Forward is an independent nonprofit organization creating transformational opportunities for youth using music as the bridge to success. Focusing on young people ages 12-22 in under-represented communities, we set the stage for success by providing workshops and showcases to kick-start musical careers, and inspire the next generation of music industry leaders by bridging community and industry to build a more diverse and vibrant workforce. Learn more at www.hobmusicforward.org.
