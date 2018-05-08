Voting Extended for the 2018 Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards
11th Annual Event is the Only National Recognition Voted on Only by Children & TeensNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
New York, NY – May 8, 2018 – The deadline for online and classroom voting for the 11th annual Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards has been extended. Kids and teens are encouraged to “voice their choice” by this Friday, May 11 at midnight.
With relevance and diversity, the 2018 award finalists are about life’s challenges, historical figures, and books about books. The 20 finalists are comprised of five finalists in each of three children’s book categories: K – 2nd grade, 3rd – 4th grades, and 5th – 6th grades, plus five finalists in the teen category.
The finalists were chosen in pre-voting by thousands of children across the U.S. with supervision by the International Literacy Association; teens nominated favorite new books at TeenReads.com. The 2018 winning authors and illustrators of the only national book awards voted on only by kids and teens will be announced on May 30th in a ceremony at BookExpo. Follow hashtag #CCBA18 on social media.
Shaina Birkhead, Programming and Strategic Partnerships Director for the Children’s Book Council, stated: “We are proud to work with so many parents, teachers, librarians, and booksellers to help gather the votes. We have created a virtual voting booth online, and we hope kids and teens “voice their choice” by May 11!”
About Every Child a Reader
Every Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens across America whose major national programs include: Children’s Book Week, celebrating 100 years in 2019; the Children’s and Teen Choice Book Awards; Get Caught Reading; and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program, in partnership with the Library of Congress. The 2018-19 National Ambassador is Jacqueline Woodson.
